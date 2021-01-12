Indian Country Refuses to Be Corporate America’s Dumping Ground

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes took the company to court, where it has, to put it plainly, wiped the floor with FMC. Grasping for any available option to duck the payments, FMC countered the tribes’ lawsuit by attacking the nation’s sovereignty, claiming in numerous appeals that the nation did not have jurisdiction over non-Indian business operations on what is known as fee land (in this case, the area on the reservation now declared by the EPA as a Superfund site.) In 2017, the Idaho Federal District Court ruled against FMC and found the company owed the tribal nation $19.5 million for unpaid permit fees from 2002 to 2014. (The EPA, which itself is spending $47 million over the next three decades on site maintenance, has estimated that a full clean-up of the site that included removal of the sludge would run over $4 billion.) A three-judge panel from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals then agreed in 2019 that the tribes do, in fact, have jurisdiction over third-party pollution that occurs on their lands. From the Ninth Circuit’s ruling:

Under the first exception, a tribe may regulate the activities of nonmembers who enter into consensual relationships with the tribe or its members. Under the second Montana exception, a tribe retains inherent power to exercise civil authority over the conduct of non-Indians on fee lands within its reservation when that conduct threatens or has some direct effect on the political integrity, the economic security, or the health or welfare of the tribe. The panel held that, under the first Montana exception, the Tribes had regulatory jurisdiction to impose the permit fees because FMC entered into a consensual relationship when it signed a permit agreement with the Tribes. The panel held that FMC’s conduct of storing hazardous waste on its fee lands within the reservation fell within the second Montana exception.

This likely seems very in-the-weeds and arduous. That is precisely the point. Case law on jurisdiction over non-Natives in Indian Country is tangled and tricky because America only started really treating tribes as sovereign nations about 50 years ago. Pursuing a lawsuit against an international chemical manufacturing corporation within the American legal framework is already both time-consuming and extremely costly; it’s rare that tribal nations have either time or money to spare, particularly when a major employer leaves town and leaves behind a mess that could potentially poison tribal citizens for generations to come.

That the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes have been able to reach the light at the end of the tunnel—albeit, with the understanding that they now have to maintain these highly toxic contaminants for decades—is nothing short of miraculous. But it is worth remembering that they are not alone in having to spend years fighting for justice from extractive corporations, and many challenges haven’t ended in success. In 1997, Tenneco Oil was required by the Justice Department to pay for a new water system and land damages for polluting the Sac and Fox Nation’s groundwater via waterflooding. A decade later, the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community of the Lake Superior Band of Chippewa stood against an ore mining operation, only to spend seven years in court and have an appeals court approve the mine. A decade after that, in 2017, the EPA announced an estimated $600 million settlement agreement for the Navajo Nation, to be paid by two subsidiaries of Freeport-McMoRan, which for five decades polluted Navajo lands with 94 since-abandoned uranium mines. It’s a cycle, and thus far, it is unbroken.