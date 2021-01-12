JPMorgan Chase and Amazon Discover Campaign Finance Reform by Way of Social Collapse

In the last week, Marriott, BlueCross BlueShield, and Commerce Bank have each paused donations to congressional supporters of the Capitol riot. So have Amazon, Comcast, and GE. (Flaming a violent assault on Congress was apparently fine. But when that violent assault actually happens almost exactly as described? Well, that changes things!) Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase and CitiGroup announced on Sunday their intentions to halt funding contributions to both Republican and Democratic campaigns for the foreseeable future, and were joined soon after by AT&T, Dow, Facebook, UPS, and others. Everybody’s getting out of the pay-for-play game in D.C.—for now, at least.

Like last week’s corporate statements against President Trump’s riot incitement, these pledges to stop buying legislation and lawmakers in broad daylight also ring hollow. But there is something minimally interesting happening in the fallout: In response to the news that companies were turning off their money faucets, Lloyd Blankfein, the former chief executive of Goldman Sachs, ended up saying the quiet part loud about the influence of money in politics. “I would be very reluctant to threaten a legislator with a permanent breach over any single issue,” he told The New York Times, “recognizing we may need to work together on many other things that will be important to us in the future.” These campaign donations have always been transactions—a gift of cash in exchange for influence. That the companies have reverse-engineered their way into campaign finance reform—temporary though their penance may be—is only a further admission of how broken our system was long before January 6. The trick now is to force them to keep their money out of politics for good.

There is no ideology too odious for corporate money. As my colleague Osita Nwanevu wrote last week, corporations have always been completely comfortable contributing to candidates with a predilection for far-right politics that are openly white supremacist and anti-democracy. For example, North Carolina Congressman-elect Madison Cawthorn—whose myriad campaign scandals included an instance in which he posted a picture of Adolf Hitler’s Eagle Nest hideout with a caption referring to “the Furher,”—out-raised Democratic challenger Moe Davis in PAC contributions at nearly a three-to-one rate. Among those whose PACs donated: UPS, Columbia Records, Wicked Weed Brewery, and Major League Baseball’s San Francisco Giants. Cawthorn pocketed these corporate funds on his way to an election victory in November, then used his position to instruct young conservatives in December that they should “Call your congressman and feel free, you can lightly threaten them and say, you know what, if you don’t start supporting election integrity, I’m coming after you. Madison Cawthorn is coming after you.” There are no surprises to be found here.