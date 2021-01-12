JPMorgan Chase and Amazon Discover Campaign Finance Reform by Way of Social Collapse

There is no ideology too odious for corporate money. As my colleague Osita Nwanevu wrote last week, corporations have always been completely comfortable contributing to candidates with a predilection for far-right politics that are openly white supremacist and anti-democracy. For example, North Carolina Congressman-elect Madison Cawthorn—whose myriad campaign scandals included an instance in which he posted a picture of Adolf Hitler’s Eagle Nest hideout with a caption referring to “the Führer”—out-raised Democratic challenger Moe Davis in PAC contributions at nearly a three-to-one rate. Among those whose PACs donated: UPS, Columbia Records, Wicked Weed Brewery, and Major League Baseball’s San Francisco Giants. Cawthorn pocketed these corporate funds on his way to an election victory in November, then used his position to instruct young conservatives in December that they should “Call your congressman and feel free, you can lightly threaten them and say, you know what, if you don’t start supporting election integrity, I’m coming after you. Madison Cawthorn is coming after you.” There are no surprises to be found here.

Even massive multibillion-dollar outfits, such as Facebook and Amazon, have adopted the practice of contributing to both Republicans and Democrats as a way to ensure they have an audience regardless of outcome. (Plus, as Nwanevu wrote, “Financial support for a campaign to resegregate the right to vote in this country cannot be ‘balanced out.’” This stuff doesn’t come out in the wash.) Opting out of that exchange for a few months or even an election cycle does not absolve these corporations of backing a throng of far-right members of Congress. Plus, the moment it’s deemed safe by their legal and P.R. departments to resume their donations, the machine will crank right back up.

But there are options available to the new Democratic-majority Congress that could help cement some of the changes that these companies have superficially made. Among those already adopted by various state and local governments is the idea of publicly funded elections.