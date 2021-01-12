How a Democratic Senate Can Ease the Coronavirus Crisis

States have also struggled to get people signed up for the vaccine, with labyrinthine online applications that exclude those without internet connections, and long lines, sometimes overnight, that could serve as superspreader events. Streamlining the signup process, reaching out to those who need help navigating it, and coming to people at nursing homes and job sites via mobile units would help in the next phase of the rollout. Training health workers to answer questions on the vaccine’s rapid development and safety and conducting public campaigns to address vaccine hesitancy will also be important, experts say. All of that would be easier with federal funding or even a nationwide, rather than state-based, system.

Protecting and expanding existing health services will also be easier in this Congress. Even with the slim majority, Democrats in Congress can take certain actions to make moot the challenges to the Affordable Care Act being heard by the Supreme Court. Most likely, they will amend the wording of the mandate, which is currently being contested in the Supreme Court, in the course of passing pandemic relief legislation, said Katie Keith, a research professor of health law at Georgetown University. “It’s a wide-open opportunity for them as long as they can get that bill through a very narrow House and Senate,” she told me. If that doesn’t work, they could make some changes through the budget reconciliation process, although that would take longer and limit what they’re able to do.

Maintaining health insurance during the pandemic is particularly important, Keith said. “We do not want people putting off care. This is the time where we want you to get tested or we want you to actually take action. Outside of this pandemic, it’s quite frequent that folks are afraid of the cost of care, that it causes them to delay care. That is exactly the opposite outcome you want during a pandemic.” Insurance not only makes people more likely to seek prompt medical attention—it also offers financial protection from the ravages of the pandemic. “The last thing you want is somebody coming out of the hospital with tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars in medical bills,” Keith said.