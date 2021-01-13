Transcript: The Future of Telecommuting

Richard: Right, exactly. Rather than just looking into the abyss of Zoom.

Alex: Did you work from home prior to Covid-19? What was your work setup before all this?

Richard: So I’ve been a freelance writer for quite a long time. I’ve had periods where I would work in an office on TV productions, and I remember distinctly this feeling of going out at 11 a.m. early on in my freelancing career, and there just kind of being nobody around. It’s a sensation which is almost like guilt—you’re out of step with the rest of how things work, you’re out of that diurnal commute, the only other people are around are old people or unemployed people and you almost feel like other office workers start to think that what you do is not real. And that sort of illegitimacy—well, that’s one of the things that I loved about it, I didn’t want to have the feeling of having a real job—but then the times where I did go to an office, I’d sometimes realize almost retrospectively that I’d been lonely for a period that, and you have this almost elation of talking to colleagues. I think people who do work from home are familiar with those feelings.

Alex: My experience has been just that maybe we should just try to be more flexible in general, and not make it an all-or-nothing.

Richard: That’s right. And I mean, the history of remote work is littered with incorrect predictions, so we might as well add some more, but—

Alex: Let’s add some more.

Richard: That seems to be what’s going to happen. I don’t think everybody is going to jump into remote work full-time when they have the option, it’s just that things like working from home when you need to or want to are going to become more socially acceptable, and that should be beneficial depending on how much surveillance is involved.

Alex: That’s the optimistic future. And I think you’ve described very well how these things that are pitched as things that will help liberate the employee, like a policy of saying you can work from home when you want to or need to, these things can then be turned right around by bosses and turned into another way to heavily monitor what the employee does.

Laura: Right. I was also thinking, so many people were actually already working from home before the pandemic, but they were also working a full day at the office too. There was an incredible statistic I read that before the great recession, it was incredibly rare for someone to check email before they went into the office. And after, something like 50 percent of people who answered the survey said they checked email before they got out of bed. If that isn’t working from home, what is?

Richard: Yeah, and it’s almost always unpaid working from home. People aren’t submitting a time sheet at the end of that week saying I spent all this time checking emails in bed, on my smartphone, but that is work.

Laura: Right, and you wonder if this surveillance software that tracks you between nine and five, if it counted some of the stuff that you do on the train and in bed in the morning, then it might not look so good for the employer. You might be owed overtime.

Richard: One of the weirdest things about some of this surveillance and team management software, this is true of Microsoft Teams, is that some of it has started to introduce what is effectively a commute into remote working. People are still performing commuting behaviors of having time, a few minutes, before their work starts. I have seen people and I’ve read stories about people who do stuff like put on a suit, get in their car, drive around the block, come home, and then go into their home office.

Alex: The early clerk’s office has had fireplaces and easy chairs to resemble a home, right? That stuck out to me because it reminded me of a big tech company offices who have essentially recreated some version of that, where it’s fun to go to the office. So when I think about the future of work from home, I remember that Facebook, to use one example, has not just held onto their Manhattan real estate, but they’ve rented more Manhattan real estate. Do you think that that is a harbinger of, like, this is not the beginning of the work from home era?

Richard: I mean, with tech companies, this was part of the reason why Yahoo got spooked into spiking a lot of their remote work. They were looking at companies like Google, where there’s an electronic drum kit and a pool table. Anna Wiener’s book, Silicon Valley, is, is full of these incredible details, where she’ll go into the office, and there’s just, like, a guy with no shoes on strumming an acoustic guitar, and there’ always seems to be someone mixing cocktails. It’s almost like in her life, people are going home to get work done and going to the office to hang out. And part of the thinking behind that comes from this sort of frat bro mentality, where if you set up a sort of dorm room session with the right people, their ideas will spring off each other. And at Google that was taken seriously enough that my understanding is they did things like made sure that there was a little queue for food so that people didn’t get their food from the canteen too quickly, because that way you would have this incidental contact, where you start sharing ideas and, you know, Watson would meet Crick. The story of technology is full of these kind of meet-cutes—people just happening to run into each other, working on a similar thing. And those corridor conversations were what they were trying to generate.

Alex: Again, if we’re talking about how this is going to look in a few years, I think the unequally distributed future is it, because people who work for companies like Google are going to have the freedom to choose how they decide to work. And for other people, I think it’s going to be a lot more limited going forward.

Richard: You can already see that split if you think about the difference between working at an Amazon campus–style office and working in an Amazon warehouse. The amount of initiative and leisure afforded to one versus the sort of mechanization of the other—those are very, very extreme differences now.

Alex: Well, thank you so much for talking to us today, Richard.

Richard: It’s a pleasure, Alex.

Alex: Richard Cooke’s article is called “The Perpetual Disappointment of Working from Home,” and you can find it on newrepublic.com.

Laura: After a short break, we’ll be back to talk to Katie McDonough about the seductive fantasy of early retirement.

Alex: The U.S. has a contradictory relationship with work. Our civic religion valorizes working hard, and our popular culture romanticizes slackers. Today, the American economy seems to demand perpetual hustle. Many young people have no real expectation of ever enjoying a comfortable retirement. But what if leaving work behind weren’t such an impossible dream? What if you could retire decades before you qualify for social security? More leisure time and a decent retirement have been central demands of the labor movement basically since it came into existence. In recent years, though, a loosely affiliated group has turned the collective demand of freedom from work into something more like a collection of life hacks.

We’re joined now by Katie McDonough, a deputy editor at The New Republic who recently wrote about fantasies of retiring early.

Hi Katie. Thanks for coming on the show.

Katie McDonough: Hi, thanks for having me.

Alex: You wrote about this whole sort of cottage industry that’s grown up around giving people financial advice about how to retire early. It has an acronym to describe it, FIRE, which stands for “financial independence, retire early.” So before we get into your own dreams of retirement, give us an idea of what FIRE is about. What does the successful FIRE retirees lifestyle look like?

Katie: So one thing that I heard in response to my piece, and that I will tell you, is that there are so many varieties of FIRE and it’s really reductive to say that they are only one thing. So some people do genuinely really emphasize the FI part; the financial independence part ends up being the main goal, the retire early ends up becoming kind of secondary. And so you see different people, based on where their interests are, do different things. Some people are retiring early because they made hundreds of millions of dollars at scammy startups, and they spend their days micro-dosing in and around San Francisco, and it seems really fun. Other people move to parts of the country with comparatively low costs of living and they seem to, like, blog a lot. It seems like FIRE becomes almost their second job, because so much of this self-help advice and podcast-blog industry in addition to the financial advice itself. And so it varies depending on what you want from it, but it’s a set of advice that supposedly everyone can access equally. It’s meant to be a code that once you have the tools and ingredients, it’s just completely democratic and everybody can do it.

Alex: How does everyone do it? What are the basics of how you get to do it?

Katie: There’s really practical stuff that makes sense. It’s like, don’t eat takeout, maybe ride your bike instead of paying for gas, other things like that. And if it works for you, that’s great. There’s nothing wrong with that. But then there’s this really specialized investment part that is the actual thing that unlocks the wealth that’s wildly inaccessible. Maybe I’m just projecting my own deficiencies onto much of the rest of the country, but it feels like something that’s very difficult to master and is actually really time-consuming and needs a lot of expert insight—financial consultancies and other things like that. Not the kind of thing that you can figure out on your own.

Laura: But so you talk in the article about fat and lean versions of this. What was the difference between those two, and what kinds of income are you looking at if you’re on the fat version versus the lean version?

Katie: I think it varies so much depending on where in the country you live, but the lean version is that you look at what the average person spends in the United States annually, and you’re supposed to go way under that. There are some FIRE people who are like, “I have two children, I spend $16,000 a year,” by making really lean budgets for themselves. And then there’s fat FIRE, which I think is more of the type of person who made many millions of dollars and can just live well because they actually don’t have to think too much about their spending because they just have what seems like endless reserves of money.

Laura: You also talk about two sort of cultures among the early retirees. One is a kind of tech bro type, and then another is a sort of gentler, more wholesome version of this. How would you characterize them?

Katie: I think the first variety involves a lot of ketamine. It’s just people taking drugs and living in nice apartments and going on vacations and living what seems like very well. And then there is the version that I think is more commonly associated with the genre—but websites that aggregate a lot of these stories tend to just include them together—but the kind of more wholesome version is someone who retired at 50 and spends more time with their kids. And there are actually these really reassuring and warm and appealing narratives about what it means to reclaim more of your time. I would call it the soft genre: “I like ride my bike a lot, I read books more.”

Alex: It seems like this advice just assumes you have a paycheck large enough to sock away a portion of it that is significant and that you’re not then spending that entire portion on servicing your own debt, right?

Laura: Yeah, there are a lot of people who are not buying lattes and they’re also not getting to save that money.

Katie: I think what gets regarded as “Oh, look at this amazing frugality, look at us making responsible choices” is really just what it is to live with really low income, right? You actually don’t get to do a lot of things, like eat out nice dinners or buy big houses or take cabs everywhere. The kind of comic version of it that gets repeated a lot is like, “Oh, millennials and their avocado toast or their lattes” or something. But this level of discretionary spending—a lot of people aren’t buying those kinds of things and they stay broke because they started broke.

Alex: It’s like every three or four months and, you know, a Wall Street Journal or Business Insider piece will go around Twitter that’s like, “This 26-year-old just bought his first house, here’s how.” Paragraph one is like, “Stopped going out to the movies.” Paragraph 15 is like “Parents gave him a loan.”

Laura: It seems to me to fit in with a couple other trends. One is the tiny-house trend, one is van life—like these ideas that you can just escape from the usual system that everyone’s in and kind of go off and define yourself. Do you think that those forms of behavior are response to something bigger? What do they tell you about the economy?

Alex: I wonder if there’s a sort of unconscious nostalgia here. That’s what made me think about the tiny house thing, because there actually was a time in living memory in the United States where you didn’t need a large income to get by, as it were, like it was actually possible for much of the 20th century to have a modest income and live modestly but have no debts. You didn’t have to strive to be rising up some ladder, but just the basic necessities of housing, health care, and food, the things you need to stay alive, were attainable at this very low level. So I do wonder if part of this is trying to recreate that, but now it requires accumulating a base of capital first before you can then recreate that lifestyle.

Katie: I think that’s right. And I also think that’s where the part where, if you apply these same critiques and then incorporate a structural analysis, it becomes the liberatory project that exists elsewhere.

Alex: You should start a FIRE newsletter or podcast that slowly begins introducing that. You’ve got to get them to think structurally. But what would the substantive version of FIRE look like? The one that actually involved the, the critique you’re talking about?

Katie: The gentlest entry point is basic social democracy, right? Reinvesting in public pension and retirement, increased wages, reduced work hours across the board, a robust labor movement that can achieve these things. They have these critiques of, “We work too hard here, we’re in the rat race,” but there’s no sense of the ways in which leisure and autonomy are systematically denied people too. So, very structurally, being a black woman worker who’s doing home health care versus being a tech worker living in San Francisco—the means through which you can do cost cutting and savings and investment from those two positions are quite different. Not only even the means that you have to build wealth, but the kind of daily experience of your labor being fundamentally different. It doesn’t really come into the literature.

Alex: None of the FIRE blogs have that chart that shows productivity and wages diverging in the seventies and just getting further and further apart?

Katie: Maybe you can join me in this podcast.

Alex: And then we can retire early together.

Laura: One question on that, though—I mean, I’ve seen that graph, and we all know that real wages have been going down since the 1970s, household incomes have been going down, even though usually a two-person household now has double the income because maybe the woman is working too. We know all of that, but it’s a very long road from knowing that to actually having any kind of change based on that knowledge. And FIRE is like, you read this one book and maybe you could start to do it for yourself. Isn’t that the appeal, that it’s something you can actually enact? You don’t have to wait for Congress.

Katie: Oh, totally. I think people enter into the literature from so many different places that I think it’s very reasonable to expect—and you see this reflected in some of the people writing about their journeys to financial independence—but it very much was born of a place of, I am never going to get this any other way, the only thing that I can do is this, so here I am kind of trying to take my piece of it. And so it’s not as if I think that a person can’t practice different financial habits while also having, these larger structural critiques or participating in collective movements that would help accelerate the process through which more of us can get more of that. But I think that as a genre, it doesn’t really account for any of that. In a lot of these blogs there’s an almost entire absence of politics. It’s as if there is no president in FIRE world, there is no Congress. I think that’s a really interesting absence.

Alex: That’s funny—thinking about it in another way, FIRE, “financial independence retire early,” as a sort of blog and podcast trend, it’s very individualistic. But if you would just imagine that same phrase as a demand from a political movement, it’s revolutionary, like independence from the market is like a, an actually like sort of revolution,

Katie Yes!

Laura: But then isn’t that a different acronym? That’s UBI.

Katie: I mean, there are a lot of different versions of what this has looked like historically. “Eight hours for work, eight hours for rest, eight hours for what you will” is one version of an articulation of, like, “Your entire day should not be consumed with labor.” So yeah, I think part of what I’m so drawn to, or just fascinated by, is that the things being articulated through this writing do feel almost like a funhouse-mirror version of left idea or left critique of the way that we live, and how we’re expected to live. But then the answer is, “Well, just figure your way out of it and you’ll be fine.”

Alex: Katie, thank you so much for talking to us today.

Katie: Thank you so much for having me. And also this is my notice of resignation from The New Republic. I’ve accumulated millions in savings and I’m retiring.

Alex: Well, congratulations! Katie’s article, “The Long Plot to Escape from Work,” is part of Work Sucks Month at The New Republic, a series exploring how and why we work and why we don’t want to. You can read Katie’s piece and others in the series at newrepublic.com.