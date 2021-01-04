The Long Plot to Escape From Work

Tommy, who retired at 51, built savings using a combination of “automatic payroll deductions, compounding interest, reinvested dividends, stock growth, consistent dollar-cost averaging,” and a lifestyle of “purposeful frugality.” Justin, who retired at 33, maxed out his 401(k) contribution right after college—even though it made his paycheck seem “puny”—and focused on “smart investments” that allowed him to build wealth while avoiding hidden fees. Grant retired at 30 after accumulating $1.25 million in savings over the course of five years. If you want to do the same, he recommends you “track everything” and “make more money.”

I am obsessed with these men or, I should say, this genre of person. A lot of them seem to be white and named Chris. They are all “self-made millionaires” with stories delivered through blog posts, podcasts, and memoirs in the same approachable parlance, as if you were having beers with an especially wise friend. They populate a cottage industry of advice and self-help packaged together as the F.I.R.E movement: financial independence, retire early. F.I.R.E is a product of the last few decades—1992’s Your Money or Your Life is often cited as a foundational text—but the odds-defying financial striver is a more timeless American figure, finding different expressions from the prosperity gospel to the current wave of TikTok entrepreneurialism.

The stories can vary. There’s “lean” F.I.R.E and “fat” F.I.R.E depending on your savings nut and spending preferences. There are versions of early retirement that still seem to involve a lot of work and others that gloss over passive income streams and inherited wealth. There are nice-guy versions about dads in North Carolina and tech-bro versions that I am guessing involve a lot of ketamine, but they tend to share an arc: the hero’s journey out of toil that, with the right kind of self-discipline and smart choices—avoiding takeout and buying a small house instead of a big house are common tropes—can be replicated.

Most families in the United States have little to no retirement savings, with millions of older workers facing the financial impossibility of retirement alongside the very real risk of being forced out of their jobs early. Private sector pensions have cratered over the last two decades, and the public pension, long a firewall against poverty in old age, has become a nearly obsessive target of rightwing budgeting. This kind of inequality is also an ouroboros, with wealth stratification reproducing itself generationally: Many of the asset-poor millennials of today will inherit the wealth of their Boomer parents currently coasting into an easy retirement; others won’t, their futures calcifying along the same precarious lines as in their twenties and thirties. In the face of such a dire predicament, the F.I.R.E movement and similarly individualized stories of financial mastery offer a specific brand of fantasy: Other people may not have what it takes, but play it smart and you can escape work, too.

The idea that work sucks and ease must be gamed out of an unyielding system is a profoundly American one. The statistics bearing this out are by now pretty boring to recite: We work considerably less than we did a century ago but considerably more than similarly wealthy nations. Real wages are stagnant. We have no federally guaranteed paid time off, either for leisure, caregiving, or the days when you’re down with the flu or just don’t feel like showing up. In the absence of a single-payer system, access to health care is largely tied to our jobs, with nearly half of the population relying on an employer-sponsored plan to see a doctor. Making a low wage as a woman or a person of color, or working under the table because of your immigration status, engenders even greater uncertainty. The pandemic is steroids for all of it.