The Long Plot to Escape From Work

Tommy, who retired at 51, built savings using a combination of “automatic payroll deductions, compounding interest, reinvested dividends, stock growth, consistent dollar-cost averaging,” and a lifestyle of “purposeful frugality.” Justin, who retired at 33, maxed out his 401(k) contribution right after college—even though it made his paycheck seem “puny”—and focused on “smart investments” that allowed him to build wealth while avoiding hidden fees. Grant retired at 30 after accumulating $1.25 million in savings over the course of five years. If you want to do the same, he recommends you “track everything” and “make more money.”

I am obsessed with these men or, I should say, this genre of person. A lot of them seem to be white and named Chris. They are all “self-made millionaires” with stories delivered through blog posts, podcasts, and memoirs in the same approachable parlance, as if you were having beers with an especially wise friend. They populate a cottage industry of advice and self-help packaged together as the F.I.R.E movement: financial independence, retire early. F.I.R.E is a product of the last few decades—1992’s Your Money or Your Life is often cited as a foundational text—but the odds-defying financial striver is a more timeless American figure, finding different expressions from the prosperity gospel to the current wave of TikTok entrepreneurialism.

The stories can vary. There’s “lean” F.I.R.E and “fat” F.I.R.E depending on your savings nut and spending preferences. There are versions of early retirement that still seem to involve a lot of work and others that gloss over passive income streams and inherited wealth. There are nice-guy versions about dads in North Carolina and tech-bro versions that I am guessing involve a lot of ketamine, but they tend to share an arc: the hero’s journey out of toil that, with the right kind of self-discipline and smart choices—avoiding takeout and buying a small house instead of a big house are common tropes—can be replicated.