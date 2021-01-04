The Perpetual Disappointment of Remote Work

The inability to watch over workers was identified very early as an impediment to working from home.

Open-plan offices are also preferred surveillance environments. Once, only the most lowly white-collar workers, such as secretaries in typing pools, would share communal spaces. That was before Taylorism tried to wring every drop of productivity from employees, down to how long they spent swiveling in their chairs, efficiencies that required intense managerial scrutiny. The inability to watch over workers was identified very early as an impediment to working from home. In the early 1970s, Don Frifield, a fan of the Nilles approach, argued that what he called “the Great Office Building” was “a kind of latter-day baronial castle,” where most of the peons were engaged in busywork anyway. The U.S. Department of Commerce summarized his views in a report: Frifield “feels the modern office is determined by the belief of management that people who work have to be watched all the time, but the fact is no one can watch white collar workers anyway. Likens present work supervision patterns to the extension of feudal patterns.” Even this wry pessimism did not predict quite how far the “barons” would extend their rule into the home.

Objections to this intrusion may have stalled some of the technologies that remote work would later come to rely on. Machines that could be used to surveil remote work existed much earlier than we remember. The first crude cameraphone transmitted images in 1927; by the 1960s, AT&T previewed a fully functioning landline videophone, purveying live imaging two ways. This Picturephone, rolled out commercially in the 1970s, was a colossal flop. “It wasn’t entirely clear that people wanted to be seen on a telephone,” the firm’s corporate historian concluded, though now we disprove his speculation daily. Along with its high price, the Picturephone’s positioning as a work tool doomed it. Customers were happy to see family and friends as they talked; in the 1970s, inviting a voyeuristic boss into the home felt creepy.

By 2020, management had little compunction about stepping over the threshold, and surveillance is now almost standard, within offices as well as outside them. In May 2019, the research and advisory company Gartner found that 50 percent of companies surveyed were using “nontraditional monitoring” of employees, including analyzing email text, scrutinizing inter-personnel meetings, and collecting biometric data. As working from home became mandatory, firms panic-bought spying software, including key-loggers, screenshots, access to browser history, and details about the number of emails sent. Time Doctor, one of the most popular surveillance modules, includes a Distraction Alert, which notifies the employee (and supervisors) if visits to personal websites or periods of inactivity are detected. One corrective pop-up message reads: “Hi. It seems kind of quiet. Are you still working? Clicking or typing anywhere means you’re working.”

Are you still working? As the barriers between private, personal, and working life dissolve or blur, that question is sometimes hard to answer. Uncanny Valley, Anna Wiener’s memoir of a shortish career in Silicon Valley, is also frequently a memoir of a life lived on this disputed borderland between labor and nonlabor. Colleague as overseer, self as overseer—these roles have become near-mundane. While teleconferencing, Wiener found that she “liked the specific intimacy of video: everyone breathing, sniffling, chewing gum … watching everyone watch themselves while we pretended to watch one another, an act of infinite surveillance.” When she did head in to the office, the vibe was homey, one of many strange transpositions between industry and leisure. Someone there always seemed to be shoeless, or strumming a guitar, or mixing cocktails. People had to go home to get work done.