Crying at Work Isn’t the Answer

It’s worth adding here that the “crying at work” trend leaves out a huge number of workers in the United States. It seems unlikely that a housekeeper or an agricultural worker would be encouraged to cry on the job as an act of feminist self-expression. It seems even less likely for workers in jobs that rely on affective labor: customer-facing retail workers, restaurant waitstaff, sex workers. A key part of their work is projecting certain emotions to make their customers comfortable.



But here’s a truly innovative idea. What if we created workplaces where employees cried less, rather than workplaces where they simply felt comfortable doing so in public? A long-term investment in the mental health of American workers would be far more effective than short-term accommodation of their misery. In order to do this, we would have to actually fix what is wrong with American workplaces: the long hours, the low wages, the autocratic structures. We would also have to create a society where everyone could meet their basic needs—with or without a job.

The 40-hour workweek was a hard-won achievement for the labor movement, and returning to it would certainly have a positive impact on American workers. But we shouldn’t stop there. In the 1930s, John Maynard Keynes famously predicted productivity gains would allow his grandchildren to live comfortably working 15 hours per week. That clearly never happened, but it doesn’t mean we should stop pushing for it. Reducing working hours should be a major goal for policymakers concerned with mental health, public health, civic engagement, and labor rights. As Ryan Cooper explains at People’s Policy Project, there are many ways to reduce working hours. First, the government needs to mandate that employers provide a minimum amount of paid sick leave and paid parental leave. The government also needs to mandate that employers provide paid time off for leisure. This could be in some combination of paid public holidays, paid vacation days, a four-day workweek, or a six-hour day. At the same time, the federal minimum wage should be raised, which will likely force wages up across the board to compete.

Another way to make work less stressful would be to allow workers more autonomy and decision-making power. In 1979, the occupational sociologist Robert Karasek published a foundational study on psychological strain in the workplace. Karasek looked at symptoms of exhaustion and depression as indicators of job strain in Swedish and American workers. He found that the levels of job strain at even demanding and difficult jobs could be mitigated by increasing decision latitude among workers. Reorganizing workplaces based on his research would be an easy way for employers to make workers happier without reducing worker productivity or raising wages. They could even hire Karasek himself—he now runs a business consulting firm based in Copenhagen.