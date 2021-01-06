Crying at Work Isn’t the Answer

It all started with an Instagram ad. The item for sale was a graphic tee with large, feminine typography that said: I cry at work. The shirt, by the Los Angeles–based company ban.do, cost $38. By the time I revisited the website for this article, it was sold out.

I was always taught that crying at work was unprofessional. I’ve done it, but the experience was always degrading, and I tried to make it to a bathroom or out of the building as quickly as possible. My attitude was summarized by a scene from the first season of Mad Men. After being chastised at her new job by her boss, Peggy gets a more implicit lesson in workplace norms when she visits the bathroom and finds a co-worker sobbing on the toilet.

“In general, it’s clear that crying in the workplace is not acceptable,” professor Tom Lutz told The New York Times in a 2005 article titled “Weeping at Work? Dry Those Tears.” “It’s simply against the rules. The office is rationalized space organized around getting tasks accomplished, not processing emotion.”

But now crying at work is all the rage. In a stark turn, nearly 15 years later, the paper published “Why You Shouldn’t Feel Bad About Crying at Work.” (“A good boss is going to understand that you’re human and you have emotions,” a career adviser explained.) In 2019, Fast Company published “Why crying employees can sometimes be a sign of a healthy workplace,”—“Tears don’t automatically equal incompetence, so the stigma associated with them needs to end,” the writer said—followed by “How I Embraced Crying at Work,” earlier this year. Meanwhile, Harvard Business Review published a guide to help you comfort your crying co-workers. Parallel to the rise of a new genre of business and self-help literature that advocated for a soft revision of how we worked—think Lean In—advocates of crying at work had reimagined it as a strength, a practice that allows for honesty and self-care in the workplace.

Ending the stigma associated with a normal human behavior is all well and good. And if my co-workers need to cry in front of me, I have no problem comforting them. In some ways, doing away with the taboo against tears is similar to dismissing other anachronistic workplace practices like dress codes requiring suits. But crying is a sign of distress, while wearing sweatpants typically isn’t (unless you take Jerry Seinfeld at his word). And when someone is crying, it is important to figure out why. Still, the larger question in all of this is: If crying at work is really that popular or relatable, what exactly is going on in American workplaces?