The Persistence of Hate In American Politics

The South African TRC attracted more international attention than any of the 50 or so other such bodies that have been established worldwide, mainly in Latin America and Africa. One reason was that it provided the spectacle of some former officials—not including most of those with the highest level of responsibility for crimes committed for apartheid—coming forward to obtain amnesty by providing detailed testimony about their crimes.

This was unprecedented. Throughout the apartheid years, the all-white government had worked hard to maintain a facade of legitimacy. This was necessary to maintain its relationships to international corporations doing business in South Africa and to governments, such as those of Britain and the U.S., with which it had extensive economic ties and which regarded South Africa as an outpost of the West in their Cold War struggle with the Soviet Union. One prominent part of South Africa’s facade was the international section of Johannesburg’s airport, as well as the city’s five-star hotels and restaurants. These were places frequented by foreign business travelers. They were not segregated, but they were also places that few Blacks could afford to visit. The domestic section of Johannesburg’s airport, by contrast, was segregated, and less expensive hotels and restaurants actively excluded Blacks. The TRC destroyed the facade of legitimacy. The testimony by officials seeking amnesty provided incontrovertible proof that the apartheid regime engaged in terrible crimes that it routinely covered up. The 21,000 witnesses who testified before the commission included police officers, up to the rank of police colonel, who told how they tortured detainees by such means as suffocation and electric shock that sometimes resulted in death.

Outside South Africa, the work of its TRC has been celebrated. Inside the country, that is somewhat less true. Many South Africans recognize that the TRC was constrained by its legislative mandate. The act establishing it limited it to investigating “gross violations of human rights.” These were defined as such crimes as abductions, torture, and murder, the means by which apartheid was enforced. They did not include the systematic dispossession of Black South Africans, deprived of South African citizenship and designated as citizens of “homelands,” or Bantustans, to which they were assigned on the basis of their supposed tribal origins. Many had never even visited the homelands in remote, unproductive parts of the country to which they were assigned. Most Blacks lived in shantytowns outside South Africa’s prosperous cities, where many of them worked but were forbidden to stay overnight unless they were live-in servants in the homes of South African whites or held jobs that required them to work at night. Millions of “forced removals” took place during the period covered by the TRC’s mandate, but these were not defined as gross violations of human rights.

Scott points out that the negotiated settlement did not call into question established property rights. Whites who owned land stolen during apartheid were allowed to keep it. The TRC stated that it recognized that “[i]t will be impossible to create a meaningful human rights culture without high priority being given to economic justice by the public and private sectors.” But the recommendations did not include a mandate for redistribution. Rather it said, “It is up to each individual to respond by committing ourselves to ways of easing the burden of the oppressed and empowering the poor to play their rightful part as citizens of South Africa.” To the limited extent this has taken place, it has been largely through the adoption of a handful of government policies that have encouraged South African businesses to help nonwhites to overcome the legacy of apartheid. As an example, South African banks have been required to make loans to some Black residents of shantytowns to help them acquire homes with such amenities as running water.