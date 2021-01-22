Don’t Worry About Joe Manchin

But, honestly, negotiating with Manchin may not be as difficult as liberals fear. A much more worrying alternative is not just possible but may be taking shape at this very moment.

Joe Manchin is, considering his circumstances, by no means the worst Democratic senator. He is quietly a semi-reliable partisan who opposed the GOP’s tax bill and the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. And while he later suggested to the press that he would consider endorsing Trump, Manchin did vote to oust him in his first impeachment.

This is just about how you would expect a good Democrat from West Virginia to act in our stupid and unrepresentative electoral system. It is Manchin’s responsibility to voice rhetorical independence from party leadership and then vote, most of the time, for the winning side. In a Democratic Congress, with a Democratic president and the issue of aiding or blocking “Trump’s agenda” almost completely off the table, the Democratic leadership has an easy, effective strategy for handling Manchin: find ways to get him on West Virginia local TV talking about all of the things he is accomplishing. The easiest way to do that is to accomplish things.