The Trump era begins and ends with stories of capitol buildings and Confederate flags. On July 10, 2015, the emblem was taken down once and for all from its former proud perch over the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina. The news was greeted with overjoyed reports in the mainstream media as a milepost in America’s long struggle to overcome racism—oblivious to the import of Donald Trump, three weeks earlier, opening his presidential campaign with the promise to vanquish the hordes of rapists that Mexico and “probably the Middle East” were sending into the United States.

Then this January 6, the American swastika made its famous appearance inside the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., waved proudly as a flag of conquest by insurrectionists seeking to lynch members of Congress—and Vice President Mike Pence—unless they overturned the plain will of the people and kept on Donald Trump as president. The mob was operationalizing a belief affirmed by a majority of the Republican members of Congress (140 out of 211 House members, eight of 53 senators) that America’s reactionary minority must rule by right. That’s a tradition that dates back to the founding of our never-quite-United States.

Any schoolchild can recite the story’s opening chapter: The Southern states refused to sign on to a new constitution absent veto power over the rest of the states that did not organize their economies around the institution of chattel slavery. The veto took the form of the Senate, the Electoral College, and the “three-fifths compromise,” inscribing reaction into the nation’s charter at the level of the human soul. With that victory, something was institutionalized within the psyche of the South itself: the region’s entitlement to an equal say, or even a dominant one, in the governing of the nation, no matter its share of the population.