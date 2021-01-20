The minoritarian tradition dates back to the founding of our never-quite-United States.

In 1948, President Harry Truman, the first Democratic nominee who had never been subject to the South’s two-thirds “states’ rights” veto, introduced a civil rights plank into the party platform at the convention in Philadelphia. When Hubert Humphrey of Minnesota angrily addressed the white South from the podium, saying it was time “for the Democratic Party to get out of the shadow of states’ rights and to walk forthrightly into the sunshine of human rights,” a passel of Southerners walked out of the convention and created their own party with Senator Strom Thurmond of South Carolina as their presidential candidate. The strategy was forthrightly minoritarian: The hope was to deny Truman a majority of electoral votes and take advantage of another potentially minoritarian feature of the federal Constitution—to throw the presidential election into the House of Representatives, where the president would be decided by a vote in which each state delegation got a single vote, and Southern delegations could use their leverage to bargain for the preservation of white supremacy in exchange for their support.

That set the stage for a remarkable development that has escaped most observers insisting that Donald Trump’s frantic efforts to overturn the Electoral College are “not America”: Five straight presidential elections, beginning with Strom Thurmond’s 1948 Dixiecrat run, featured efforts by Southerners to do just that if the winner was judged a threat to white supremacy.

The effort in 1952 was not particularly threatening: Early that year, the Democratic Party of Alabama refused to certify an elector named Edmund Blair who wouldn’t pledge to support the party nominee. The Alabama state party sued for the right to demand loyalty to the national nominee and won in the Supreme Court. That was ironic, given that Alabama would later be at the center of such electoral nullification schemes (in November 1964, there were no electors on the ballot pledged to Lyndon Johnson; Alabamians literally could not vote for him for president). But at the time the decision was handed down in April 1952, the issue was moot: All the likely nominees were either segregationists themselves or entirely traditional in their deference to the South’s reactionary minoritarians. The eventual winner, Governor Adlai Stevenson, chose a segregationist Southern senator, John Sparkman, as his running mate.