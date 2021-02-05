The Twisted “Patriotism” of the Far Right

In fairness, the word itself has never made a lot of sense. A patriot “loves his or her country,” says the Oxford English Dictionary, but it can also refer to one who loves his king. It also references one who supports her country against the king, as the American colonists did. A patriot is a good citizen, lover of order—and an insurgent, an unruly subject.

Given all of these confused loyalties, perhaps the real meaning of “patriot,” what really fuels the sense of attachment it carries, is not the various positive meanings it is occasionally given, but its opposite: not “love of country,” in other words, but hatred of the “traitor.” The Ku Klux Klan, for instance, always pledged its service to civil government, the Constitution, and “pure patriotism,” even when the group waged war on federal and state governments and anyone else who betrayed its notion of “purity.”

Whatever their stated political convictions—open white supremacy, anti-tax zealotry, or QAnon delirium—what appears to nourish Trump fetishists is a boundless sense of betrayal and a bottomless well of self-righteousness. It’s a toxic, ridiculous combination, as Crenshaw’s clownish Avengers impersonation makes clear, but this should offer no reassurance. Our history presents plenty of examples of dangerous clowns, and as ridiculous as our current crop of “patriots” are, their real capacities for violence may still be ahead of us.