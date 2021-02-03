The Rich Mothers of the Insurrection

Other Trump femmes on the Park Service permits include the niece of former Trump chief of staff (and Consumer Financial Protection Board destroyer) Mick Mulvaney. Maggie Mulvaney, who appears on the Trump campaign payroll and was taking home $5,000 every two weeks during the campaign, is listed on the park permit as the “VIP Lead.” The rally’s “operations manager for logistics and communications,” according to the permits, Hannah Salem, is a Beltway consultant who has worked as White House press aide. According to her firm’s website, “Hannah has over 18 years of experience working for candidates, elected officials and Fortune 500 companies, as well as unique insight and experience working with the U.S. Military.”

Twentysomething NYU grad Megan Powers put her degree to work as one of the earliest Trump campaign staffers in 2015 and was still on the campaign payroll when she signed up to be “operations manager” at the insurrection rally. The Trump administration had rewarded Powers for her early devotion with a big job as NASA press secretary, in early 2018. She lasted there for less than a year before returning to political work for Trump. (American Oversight submitted a Freedom Of Information Act request for her emails, but NASA had deleted all of them.)

Moms for America president Kimberly Fletcher told The Wall Street Journal that although she’d been on planning calls with some of the organizers, including Wren, she was surprised at the lavish outlay on the Ellipse. “When I got there, and I saw the size of the stage and everything, I’m like, ‘Wow, we couldn’t possibly have afforded that,’” she said. “It was a big stage. It was a very professional stage. I don’t know who was in the background or who put it together or anything.”