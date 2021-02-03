The Rich Mothers of the Insurrection

Moms for America president Kimberly Fletcher told The Wall Street Journal that although she’d been on planning calls with some of the organizers, including Wren, she was surprised at the lavish outlay on the Ellipse. “When I got there, and I saw the size of the stage and everything, I’m like, ‘Wow, we couldn’t possibly have afforded that,’” she said. “It was a big stage. It was a very professional stage. I don’t know who was in the background or who put it together or anything.”

Conspicuously absent on the park permits and donor lists are the women of the Trump family. Ivanka was videotaped inside the insurrectionist VIP tent with her dad before he spoke. But the titular leader of Women for Trump, Lara Trump, appeared on the rally stage in a pale pink coat, hair and makeup styled in the Barbie Doll Playboy Bunny look that Capo Don prefers on his auxiliary team. Lara led the crowd singing “Happy Birthday” to Eric, just before the insurrection. Then they stood flank to flank and raised their fists to the sky, like White Panthers, and watched the crowd file off to “fight like hell,” as Trump had advised.

Women, of course, did respond to that call to fight. The FBI is still rounding them up—like these two Proud Mamas from Pennsylvania, arrested a few days ago.

“We broke into the Capitol.… We got inside, we did our part,” Capitol insurrectionist Dawn Bancroft trills in a video she sent to her children and reportedly later tried to delete. “We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the friggin’ brain, but we didn’t find her.” The FBI is now in possession of that recording, as well as other videos and social media posts created by the Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Crossfit gym owner and her sister-in-arms, Diana Santos-Smith.