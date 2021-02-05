Painting With John Perfects the Art of Instruction

The eel story constitutes a formidable block of the third episode of Painting With John, Lurie’s new and welcomely indescribable HBO series. The show is a spiritual sequel of sorts to Fishing With John, the cult TV series that saw Lurie idly angling alongside a rotating cast of deeply intense celebrity guests (Dennis Hopper, Jim Jarmusch, Willem Dafoe, etc.). Fishing With John remains a singularly odd piece of TV, driven by irreverent (and often irrelevant) narration and the uneasy chemistry between Lurie and his fishing buddies (his expedition with Hopper includes an extended, and highly competitive, ping-pong match at a Thai beachside resort). It premiered in 1991, well before premium cable had cemented itself as the dominant media form, back when HBO was still primarily known for broadcasting boxing and Tales From the Crypt episodes. Fishing With John took the humble, lazy, Saturday-afternoon fishing program and elevated it to performance art, without making a big fuss of it. It remains one of the few TV shows to be included in the Criterion Collection, that august distributor of “important classic and contemporary films,” alongside arthouse telenovelas by Ingmar Bergman and Rainer Werner Fassbinder.

If Fishing With John was, in vaudeville terms, a two-hander, relying on the awkward interplay between Lurie and his guest, Painting With John is mostly a one-man show. Lurie has a face like one of those big Easter Island heads, craggy and severe, a piece of ancient geometry. And you spend a lot of time looking at it, as he stares down the barrel of his camera. His voice is gravelly enough to match his craggy visage. It, too, gets a workout. Shot on location on his densely leafy manse somewhere in the Caribbean, each episode captures Lurie bowed over a watercolor painting, vamping with jazzy, improvisational abandon on his life, his inspirations, or the time he was forced to strangle an eel in his kitchen. As the camera zooms deep into the inky, undulating blobs formed by his painterly daubs, these ambling discourses develop an almost hypnotic quality. They proceed without any discernible destination in mind, frequently disappearing down dead ends and blind alleys, interrupted by the storyteller catching sight of a beautiful-looking bird chirping somewhere in the distance. These stories, like the series itself, are utterly unlike anything that customarily qualifies as television.

Painting With John restores something of premium cable’s initial promise. It is singular, and strange, and obviously the work of a distinct perspective and personality. In this way, it recalls another recent HBO sleeper hit, by another guy called John.