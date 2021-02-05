Painting With John Perfects the Art of Instruction

Sometime in 1988, the actor, musician, and painter John Lurie was busy designing the cover for Voice of Chunk, an album by his band, The Lounge Lizards, then slated for release in Germany. Lurie wanted to revise the original cover art, which foregrounded his face in profile, framed by a saxophone, and which annoyed him. His solution? An eel. That is: a photo of a live, or at least newly dead, eel, laid out in a straight line, bisecting the photograph.

Lurie went to the Fulton Fish Market in the Bronx, in hopes of procuring an eel. No such luck. Then to the docks, where fishing boats unloaded their fresh catches to wholesalers. No eels there. So he drove to Chinatown, where he found eels floating in a tank in a restaurant and proceeded to barter with a well-dressed man, who, as it turned out, was unflappable, refusing to sell Lurie an eel or even to make eye contact with his prospective and highly motivated buyer. Then, seemingly from out of nowhere, a little old lady tugged at Lurie’s sleeve and led him down an alley, into a shop stacked with aerated tanks, loaded with rare fish. After some business with a net, this tiny woman snagged an eel and sold it to Lurie for $200. He put it a bucket and drove back to his apartment, where the eel, which looked like it had died en route, seemed to snap back to life, attacking Lurie. Fighting for his life, he strangled the slippery fish, washed it off, framed it on a windowsill, and photographed it. And that, edited for brevity and clarity (believe it or not), is the story of the elongated eel stretched across the cover of Voice of Chunk, a 1988, self-released, avant-garde jazz album by a group you’ve probably never heard about.

The eel story constitutes a formidable block of the third episode of Painting With John, Lurie’s new and welcomely indescribable HBO series. The show is a spiritual sequel of sorts to Fishing With John, the cult TV series that saw Lurie idly angling alongside a rotating cast of deeply intense celebrity guests (Dennis Hopper, Jim Jarmusch, Willem Dafoe, etc.). Fishing With John remains a singularly odd piece of TV, driven by irreverent (and often irrelevant) narration and the uneasy chemistry between Lurie and his fishing buddies (his expedition with Hopper includes an extended, and highly competitive, ping-pong match at a Thai beachside resort). It premiered in 1991, well before premium cable had cemented itself as the dominant media form, back when HBO was still primarily known for broadcasting boxing and Tales From the Crypt episodes. Fishing With John took the humble, lazy, Saturday-afternoon fishing program and elevated it to performance art, without making a big fuss of it. It remains one of the few TV shows to be included in the Criterion Collection, that august distributor of “important classic and contemporary films,” alongside arthouse telenovelas by Ingmar Bergman and Rainer Werner Fassbinder.