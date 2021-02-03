The Ascension of Marjorie Taylor Greene

We can never know how committed Marjorie Taylor Greene is to the bit, and making sense of what she says she believes is an equally senseless task. Her onetime opponent, Kevin Van Ausdal, is one of the very few people who maybe had to, being personally in her crosshairs as a Democrat running against her. “I’ve seen some mention of lizard people?” he told a Washington Post reporter. “And JFK’s ghost? Or maybe he’s still alive? And QAnon is working with Trump to fight the deep state? I’m not sure I understand.” The story continued: “[Ausdal] read about an FBI memo warning that QAnon followers could pose a domestic terrorism threat, and the reality sank in that the only thing standing between Marjorie Taylor Greene and the halls of Congress was him. Kevin.” He dropped out of the race after 31 days. His campaign had pushed him to confront Greene head on. It was too much. “I was scared,” he said to the Post in October, after withdrawing. “I’m being told I need to make a direct attack on groups who respond to people with violence. Who glorify violence.”

Her more openly bigoted and outrageous posts—like the one parroting a conspiracy theory about the California wildfires, now known by detractors as “Jewish space lasers,” or the one about (nonexistent) graphic child sexual exploitation videos on Anthony Weiner’s laptop known by supporters as “frazzledrip”—are easy targets now. More challenging, and more troubling, are all the ways Greene blends in with her party. An obsession with the alleged adoption of “Sharia law” in American town governments, or pleas for the babies lost to the nonexistent “after-birth abortion”—Greene shares these fever dreams with many in the MAGA camp and the Republican Party more generally. She is also very, very good at using them to make herself a household name. The party has seen this before, uncomfortably recently. It tried to turn the base that Trump motivated toward its own success, while also maintaining a respectable distance when necessary, even after those Trump voters then rioted, called Republicans traitors for not trying to overthrow an election, and came for their heads. Greene isn’t just trying to energize those voters. She is in Congress because she is one of them.

Greene has long been building toward this moment of social media turned legacy media infamy. It may have begun as far back as 2011. That year, she underwent a dual transformation. She was rebaptized into an evangelical megachurch called North Point, which founder Andy Stanley says serves 185,000 people weekly (along with “over 10.5 million” views of his own “messages, leadership videos, YouTube videos, and podcasts” each month). You can watch Greene receive the sacrament online. “Thanks for your courage,” the pastor told her, cradling her back just before pressing her down into the water. “Thanks for your obedience in following Christ. You have clearly stewarded this opportunity really, really well. And I know your story is an encouragement to many.”