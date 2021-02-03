The Ascension of Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a video of herself titled “Marjorie Greene Confronts David Hogg” to YouTube on January 21, 2020, shot the year before. In it, she follows the Parkland shooting survivor while berating him for not debating her, informing him she had a concealed carry permit. One year later, when CNN published their story “Video surfaces of Marjorie Taylor Greene confronting Parkland shooting survivor with baseless claims,” rebroadcasting the video, it blew up, and Greene’s stature with it. Families of Parkland victims were brought onto cable news to challenge Greene’s past assertions that the school shooting was a “false flag,” not an original lie, just one common on the Infowars side of the online right wing media, and one she had espoused openly before arriving in Congress. This is who she is and has been. Nothing needed surfacing. Her bid to become an insult-influencer was sitting right there, on her own YouTube account.

Whether or not Greene is a sign of what the Republican party has become—or has long contained, from the Birchers onward—she strongly resembles its former leader. Greene has emerged from the same mold as Donald Trump, starring in her own always-rolling kind of reality show meant to convert attention into influence, vengeance into votes. She is best known for endorsing QAnon, as The New York Times has described her—not just that QAnon is what we most associate with her, but that she is someone whose association with QAnon made her famous. Some Democrats have turned that media attention back on her, trying to hold Greene up as the “face” of the Republican Party; the DCCC dropped its first 2022 campaign ads Tuesday, targeting Republicans who, as the ad intones, “stood with Q, not you.” Greene is fundraising off of the notoriety she sought out, saying she brought in $1.6M in the days following calls for her expulsion. All this may further elevate her into a Trumpian figure, a rich sacrificial lamb. She now warns, as her Facebook Live on Tuesday was captioned, “The radical left wing mob is trying to take me out!”

Though none of her conspiratorial beliefs are news anymore (as her own press rep told a reporter this week) and have sometimes been dismissed as mere opportunism, they are being treated now as a threat to democracy. After the events of January 6, that is entirely fair. We are also past the point of debating whether or not it is right to give Greene more of a role in the spectacle we now live in. She is a member of Congress who has been telling her supporters and opponents alike that it may take a violent battle to defend her fundamentalist worldview, and that she is ready, and looking for recruits.