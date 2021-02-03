What Is Kink?

This must be part of the reason why the terminology of kink dates so fast. In her story “Emotional Technologies” for example, first published in 2004, Chris Kraus uses the term “SM” for activities like “kneeling on the floor of the downstairs studio awaiting the arrival of a man I met over the telephone named Jeigh.” “SM” was a term in more common currency in the 1990s, and remains emblematic of that decade’s blossoming of the sexual weird, particularly in California’s Bay Area (see: Pat Califia’s Macho Sluts, 1988).

But the term “SM’’ is a little out of date, supplanted now by “BDSM” (Bondage and Discipline, Dominance and Submission, Sadochism and Masochism). It’s just a matter of historical distance, but it’s also a reminder that all versions of this term—BDSM, S&M, S/M, SM—are abbreviations of sadomasochism, itself a word built purely out of literary reference and psychoanalysis. In his 1886 opus Psychopathia Sexualis, Richard Freiherr von Krafft-Ebing made the literary works of the Marquis de Sade and Leopold von Sacher Masoch into the ultimate reference point for “deviant” sex, which then stuck permanently. As with his contemporary Sigmund Freud, Krafft-Ebing pulled a neat trick when he turned bits of complicated fiction into medical terminology.

There are few stronger influences on the way we talk about sex or literature than psychoanalysis, but its own definitions for sexual relations turn out to be yet more chunks of literature. The tendency of erotic writing towards the clichéd or corny derives, it seems, from the revolving door of literary reference at the heart of even the most apparently scientific of studies in sexuality. Trying to find the meaning of the word kink seems to leave us stuck in it, surrounded by fictions old and new, and as far as we were at the start from the real flesh and blood of what is after all a very tangible practice.

Not every story in Kink is a happy one, nor is every one particularly erotic. But each is a portrait of the way sex can turn slippages and differentials in human society—between people trying to understand one another through language, between the strata of power hierarchies, between differing gender expressions—into a phenomenon only fiction can really get at. Kwon and Greenwell’s Kink is an excuse to dwell in this confusion of ideas and juicy social problems, and an invitation to enjoy the sheer inexplicable fact that the body speaks a language we can’t understand.