Would Everyone Please Have Some Pity for Poor Donald Trump?

Five people died when Trump supporters besieged the Capitol last month, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. Two other Capitol Police officers have since died by suicide. Others suffered a host of physical injuries from their clashes with pro-Trump rioters, including brain damage, fractured bones, bruises, and lacerations. One officer lost an eye. More than three dozen of them have since tested positive for COVID-19.

During their presentation on Friday, Donald Trump’s lawyers condemned the violence against the Capitol and those who protected it last month. But to their minds, there was another victim of those attacks: Donald Trump himself. According to their narrative, Democrats maliciously used the fact that a riot occurred to harm the man responsible for it. “The purpose of this gathering is to embarrass the 45th president of the United States,” Bruce Castor, one of Trump’s lawyers, told senators on Friday. Michael van der Veen, who also represents Trump, denounced the impeachment trial as “constitutional cancel culture.”

This sense of victimization permeated Trump’s defense. Both sides were allotted 16 hours to present their case. The House managers used 9 hours and 9 minutes of that time to build a painstaking case for Trump’s guilt. By one NBC’s reporter’s count, Trump’s lawyers only used two hours and 32 minutes of theirs to level their absurd complaints. (The Godfather, by comparison, is two hours and 58 minutes long.) A significant portion of Trump’s defenders’ presentation was padded out with video footage. Using video isn’t a problem in and of itself: the House managers used theirs to show Trump’s history of violent rhetoric and how his supporters responded to it, building a key portion of their case.