Would Everyone Please Have Some Pity for Poor Donald Trump?

This sense of victimization permeated Trump’s defense. Both sides were allotted 16 hours to present their case. The House managers used nine hours and nine minutes of that time to build a painstaking case for Trump’s guilt. By one NBC’s reporter’s count, Trump’s lawyers only used two hours and 32 minutes of theirs to level their absurd complaints. (The Godfather, by comparison, is two hours and 58 minutes long.) A significant portion of Trump’s defenders’ presentation was padded out with video footage. Using video isn’t a problem in and of itself: The House managers used theirs to show Trump’s history of violent rhetoric and how his supporters responded to it, building a key portion of their case.

Trump’s lawyers used video footage for a flamboyant display of high-test whataboutism. “This is not whataboutism,” Michael van der Veen told the senators before playing an indulgent bevy of clips of Democratic politicians—and some left-wing celebrities, for some reason—using heated rhetoric of their own toward Trump. In one bizarre instance, they played an extended supercut of various Democratic lawyers saying the word “fight,” shorn from any context, to demonstrate that Trump wasn’t doing anything wrong in his January 6 speech. Some of the clips were played in different videos by Trump’s lawyers three or four times. At times, it seemed like Trump’s lawyers were trying to justify Trump’s role in the January 6 riot by suggesting that Democrats also incite violence.



The former president’s team went on to describe him in ways that defy the last five years of lived experience. In their version of events, Trump is a passionate believer in “law and order” because he’s said the words “law and order” aloud at so many rallies. They cast Trump’s months-long campaign to delegitimize the election results as a good-faith inquiry into election integrity, as if he were more Inspector Clouseau than Maximilien Robespierre. And they assured senators that when Trump told his supporters to “fight like hell” when marching on the Capitol, he meant that they should express their views in future elections—you know, the same plebiscites he’s spent the last year suggesting had been entirely undone by a massive national conspiracy against him.