Trump’s Guilt Is Far Beyond a Reasonable Doubt

“These tactics were road tested,” Raskin explained. “January 6 was a culmination of the president’s actions, not an aberration from them. The insurrection was the most violent and dangerous episode so far in Donald Trump’s continuing pattern and practice of inciting violence.” He cited Trump’s remarks at rallies throughout his 2016 campaign and his presidency, as well as his “stand back and stand by” quip about the Proud Boys and his “very fine people” remark about white supremacists in Charlottesville. At times the managers’ presentation felt repetitive, in part because Trump’s pattern of behavior is so consistent. “Unless we take action, the violence is only just beginning,” Colorado’s Diana DeGette warned.

That warning is indisputable. I noted on Wednesday how there is ample evidence of Trump’s willingness to encourage and sanction violence for political ends. On Thursday, the managers played clip after clip of rioters and insurrectionists stating that they were attacking the Capitol at Trump’s behest and on Trump’s behalf. It’s unclear how or if Trump’s lawyers can rebut that evidence. During an intermission, reporters asked for a reaction from Bruce Castor, one of the former president’s attorneys. “Did they say they heard directly from President Trump to do that?” he replied. “Yeah, that’s what they said,” one of the reporters replied. “Did you see that in trial just this morning?” Castor disagreed. “I don’t believe that’s what happened, no,” he claimed.

This willful blindness is endemic among Republicans. As NBC News’s Benjy Sarlin noted this week, more than a few Republican presidential rivals in 2016 denounced Trump for his willingness to promote violence. Rick Perry compared Trump to the nativist Know-Nothing movement that attacked D.C. sites in the 1850s. Marco Rubio pointed out that “there’s only one presidential candidate who has violence at their events” and said Trump’s words “have consequences.” Perhaps the clearest statement came from Ted Cruz. “I think a campaign bears responsibility for creating an environment,” he told reporters. “When a candidate urges supporters to engage in physical violence, to punch people in the face, the predictable consequence of that is that it escalates.”