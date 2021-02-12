Trump’s Guilt Is Far Beyond a Reasonable Doubt

The House managers, for their part, did not merely connect the dots between pieces of evidence or bits of testimony. They just played video clips of what had happened in a stark, simple chronological order. All they needed was the footage of the year Trump spent crafting his “Big Lie” about election fraud, as well as footage of his followers’ unambiguous—and undisputed—belief that he wanted them to commit violence against Congress. They had both. The House managers did not present a theory of Trump’s guilt. They merely showed it.

In a healthy, functioning democracy, that would be all that was necessary. “Senators, America, we need to exercise our common sense about what happened,” Maryland’s Jamie Raskin, the lead House manager, told senators on Wednesday. “Let’s not get caught up in a lot of outlandish theories here. Exercise your common sense about what just took place in our country.” The managers’ thesis was simple: Without consequences, January 6 will happen again. “If you don’t find this a high crime and misdemeanor today, you have set a new, terrible standard for presidential misconduct in the United States of America,” Raskin warned.

The previous group of House managers, led by California’s Adam Schiff and New York’s Jerry Nadler, was largely staffed by longtime members and relatively familiar faces. The team led by Raskin, by contrast, seemed to represent a new generation of House Democrats. Raskin’s team had it easier in some ways—everything on January 6 happened on national television, after all—but their case felt tighter, more focused, and sharper in general. They may have also had the benefit of learning from what worked (and what didn’t) during the previous trial. Raskin’s team, for example, spent relatively little time wrestling with the frivolous procedural defenses raised by Trump’s team. Their decision to focus on the merits of the case during the first day, which had been set aside for constitutional questions, even appeared to catch the Trump team flat-footed.