Trump’s Final Defense of His Presidency May Be His Most Deranged

This is a perfectly Trumpian mishmash of nonsense. His lawyers constantly refer to him as the forty-fifth president, as if calling him the “former president” would inflict some sort of psychic damage upon his wounded soul. It emphasizes how Trump is the victim here, not the people injured or killed last month because of him.

This argument is also deeply flawed in other ways. As the House managers argued in their own brief, the First Amendment exists to protect Americans from free speech infringements by their government, not to shield members of that government from the consequences of their actions. “The question in this case is not whether to inflict liability or punishment on a private citizen; instead, the Senate must decide whether to safeguard the Nation’s constitutional order by disqualifying an official who committed egregious misconduct,” they wrote.

More than 140 legal experts who study First Amendment issues also rejected the notion that Trump’s role in the January 6 riots can be justified on free speech grounds. “Imagine a president who publicly announces, ‘I no longer promise to preserve the Constitution,’” they noted. “Such a declaration would not be illegal—indeed, the First Amendment would almost certainly bar Congress from making it illegal—but the president could still be impeached for betraying the oath of office.” Among those who signed the letter were First Amendment scholar Floyd Abrams and Federalist Society co-founder Steven Calabresi.

Another line of defense that’s been implied in some pro-Trump arguments is that his January 6 speech doesn’t prove an intent to incite a riot. They often home in on his passing mention that the protest should be “peaceful,” ignoring both the violent imagery in the rest of his remarks and in his remarks leading up to January 6 itself. As I’ve noted before, Trump relishes political violence against his opponents that’s impossible to ignore. “You know, the left plays a tougher game, it’s very funny,” Trump remarked in a Breitbart interview in 2019. “I actually think that the people on the right are tougher, but they don’t play it tougher. OK? I can tell you I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump—I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough—until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad.”