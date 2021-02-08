Trump’s Final Defense of His Presidency May Be His Most Deranged

There is no real, substantive defense to these charges. Americans watched Trump spread lies about the election for months before the riot. He warned in dark and ominous terms that the country was in danger and that his supporters needed to fight back. “You’ll never take back our country with weakness,” he told supporters at a rally outside the White House on January 6. “You have to show strength and you have to be strong. We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated.” Even after his supporters trampled themselves and beat police officers, Trump praised them as “very special.”

They listened to him; took their cues from his directives. Multiple alleged rioters have told the courts that they acted on Trump’s orders. Two journalists from The New York Times obtained a cache of cell phone location data from Washington on January 6 from an anonymous source. The Times’ time-lapsed map of location pings shows a swarm of rally attendees traveling to Capitol Hill and even entering the Capitol itself. “About 40 percent of the phones tracked near the rally stage on the National Mall during the speeches were also found in and around the Capitol during the siege—a clear link between those who’d listened to the president and his allies and then marched on the building,” the Times reported.

Trump doesn’t want to talk about any of this. In 2019, he put up a spirited, albeit misleading defense of his actions in the Ukraine scheme, all while denouncing the process as an illegitimate “coup.” This time, he’s not bothering with the substantive explanation of what he did. In their formal answer to the charges, his legal team instead grounded his defense in procedural complaints. This is what he wants the trial to be about: Trump, and how Trump is the real victim here, and definitely not what he did that brought him to this ignominious place.