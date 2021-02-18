Facebook has said that “news makes up less than 4% of the content people see in their News Feed,” and recent reporting indicates that Facebook would like to bring that number down even further, hoping it will decrease the very factionalism that the site has helped engender. The ideal Facebook space, it seems, is one in which people consume a minimal amount of news but ingest enough other content to keep them motivated to stay on the platform. For years, however, that motivation has come in the form of outrage, division, and incendiary misinformation, toward which Facebook has shown a light touch. Discontent was a useful force to keep users engaged with and posting on the platform. Will suppressing political news change that, or simply allow even more fake, divisive content to flourish?

The latter seems more likely. The problem is not just Facebook’s indifferent attitude toward news and paying for content; it’s the company’s long-held nihilism toward information in general. Much as Amazon started selling books because they were easy to ship and could help scale the company quickly, Facebook once embraced the unfettered flow of information because it grew the company (and in Silicon Valley, growth is considered not just axiomatically good, but essential to survival). Connection was deemed a value unto itself that would spread peace in tandem with the company’s growing profit margin. Facebook rarely acknowledged that its role as an informational steward came with certain responsibilities.