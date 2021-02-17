Don’t Let Amazon and Airbnb Get Their Tentacles in Vaccine Distribution

Despite this, the Biden administration is apparently looking to partner with Amazon, Airbnb, and other tech giants to assist in vaccine distribution. Politico reported on Tuesday that the Biden administration is “taking Silicon Valley up on its latest offers to help fight the pandemic,” including potentially tapping Amazon’s “expertise in IT and operations to help in vaccine distribution.” Perhaps even more confusingly, Airbnb is pitching its capacity to provide “vaccine depots”—presumably the vacant vacation rentals of small-time landlords—which sounds like a solution in search of a problem if ever there was one. The story is light on details, but a Biden spokesperson acknowledged the ongoing talks.

There’s a trope that tech bros love inventing a thing that already exists—a bus, a library, vending machines. As American Prospect Executive Editor David Dayen pointed out, if the tech companies get involved, maybe the country could “get 3 million vaccines delivered every day, which hasn’t happened since … the flu vaccine a few months ago.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers for flu vaccines back that assessment up. In other words, there’s no obvious benefit to Amazon’s involvement in vaccine distribution, but plenty of reasons to be skeptical of the monster Jeff Bezos created absorbing yet another function of our public infrastructure.

There’s an interesting running intra-left debate about monopolies that is directly relevant to this issue. Many on the left, such as Elizabeth Warren, have called for Amazon—or Facebook or Google—to be broken up into smaller, discrete companies. But there are others who don’t see centralization as a problem and openly acknowledge the awesome power of a firm like Amazon. They just believe Amazon should be nationalized. That group is not opposed to bigness per se but to the fact that bigness results in huge transfers of wealth to a very small group of people and allows firms like Amazon to exploit their workers, write laws, and generally distort democracy in the workplace and in electoral politics.