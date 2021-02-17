Don’t Let Amazon and Airbnb Get Their Tentacles in Vaccine Distribution

Even if Amazon were a paragon of ethical capitalism—bear with me, really—it would be unfit for this task. Amazon is already trying to corner the market on prescription deliveries, a $500 billion domestic market that would make the company even more of a political juggernaut than it already is. But the fact that the firm is an avatar for steroid-level worker exploitation makes this proposed partnership all the more grotesque. The corporate behemoth has been a singular force for reproducing violent inequity; it’s jarring to see such a company embraced as a partner in resolving the disparities of the pandemic.

Amazon is currently waging war against union organizers in Alabama, who are pushing to cover nearly 6,000 workers in the union. Amazon’s representatives tried—and failed—to force an in-person vote for the union, which could have turned into a superspreader event. The company has also taken to such time-honored traditions as intimidating its employees by coercing contract employees (some of whom are formerly incarcerated) to wear “no” buttons, even though those contract employees would not actually be eligible to vote. “You got these guys just getting out of being incarcerated, so it’s hard for them to find employment,” union organizer Michael Foster told The American Prospect earlier this month.

Back in October, Amazon buckled to public pressure and announced that nearly 20,000 of its workers had tested positive for the coronavirus. One reason that number was so high is that, unlike many companies that have struggled since last March, Amazon’s profits (and Bezos’s net worth) have soared. Amazon, which went on a mid-pandemic hiring spree, became a $2 trillion company in August and, by the end of the year, had added almost $6 billion in additional profit over its prior year, according to a report from Brookings Institute.

If Amazon is so big that the U.S. can’t handle matters of public health without it, that sounds like a persuasive argument for why it should be converted into a public utility. (Or a persuasive argument to build out already existing public infrastructures that have been weakened by decades of austerity.) And if the U.S. can handle the vaccine rollout without Amazon, then by definition there’s no reason for it to be involved. Tech giants aren’t looking for a public-private partnership—they’re looking for an easy mark. There’s no reason we need to play along.