The Republican response to Covid-19, in which even the most basic reforms and health recommendations were fought at every turn by conservative lawmakers who coded “mitigating the effects of the pandemic” as “left wing,” presaged the failures in Texas.

This hands-off approach to governance was particularly apparent in Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s response to the crisis. With millions of his state’s residents without power and, in many cases, food, clean water, and shelter, Abbott took aim at the real culprit: green energy. “This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America,” Abbott told Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday. “It just shows that fossil fuel is necessary for the state of Texas, as well as other states, to make sure that we will be able to heat our homes in the wintertime and cool our homes in the summertime.” The solution to a crisis caused by climate change, in other words, is to make sure that we do as much as possible to make climate change worse. Sure!



Naturally, none of this was remotely true—green energy is not at fault for the failures of Texas’s power grid. The Green New Deal, one might note, isn’t even law yet. So there has to have been some other underlying cause of this crisis. But we’re not using the logic of a Republican governor. For Abbott, doing something about Texas’s problems is secondary. Priority one is ensuring that the material problems that befall Texans in their daily lives are absorbed within the slurry of culture-war grievances that consume conservatives’ mindshare. The libs have somehow co-opted Texas’s electrical grid, and the best thing Abbott can do to help is own them–with memes and rhetoric. Abbott might have been advised to work alongside local, state, and federal officials to resolve the crisis. Instead, he went on Hannity to complain about Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. Maybe Texans can warm their homes with his savage burns.



The Republican response to Covid-19, in which even the most basic reforms and health recommendations were fought at every turn by conservative lawmakers who coded “mitigating the effects of the pandemic” as “left wing,” presaged the failures in Texas. The idea that politicians or, god forbid, the state had any responsibility toward ensuring the safety of people was barely even considered. Mask mandates, literally the least that state officials could do, were not only entirely disregarded in many red states, but they were also characterized as a form of liberal tyranny. Two state governors who most strongly resisted lockdowns—Florida’s Ron DeSantis and South Dakota’s Kristi Noem—have become national stars despite the mayhem they’ve released upon their respective states’ populations. DeSantis is, at the moment, considered by some to be in pole position for the GOP’s 2024 nomination should Donald Trump refuse to run.

