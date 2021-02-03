The Cancer Eating the GOP Isn’t Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the freshman congresswoman from Georgia, is a QAnon devotee who has questions about whether or not a plane flew into the Pentagon on 9/11. She believes that Obama is a secret Muslim, that Nancy Pelosi should be executed for treason, and that a secret Jewish space laser caused wildfires in California. There is video of her harassing a school shooting survivor—oh, she thinks those are hoaxes, too—and pointedly telling him that she was carrying a gun.

Condemning Greene should not be hard. And doing so certainly isn’t extraordinary. Yet when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did so on Monday—without naming Greene directly—it was seen as a major incident. “Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country,” McConnell said. “This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”



McConnell’s words were widely applauded. Finally, someone in the GOP was doing a little housekeeping! But this was not, in any way, a salvo in a war for the soul of the GOP. His condemnation of Greene had more to do with short-term intraparty politics than the future of the Republican Party. McConnell is still protecting the members of his caucus who perpetuated Trump’s lies about the election. He is still unlikely to vote to convict Trump when the former president’s impeachment trial begins next week. And he has spent the last five years providing cover for exactly the kind of “loony lies and conspiracy theories” that Greene espouses.

