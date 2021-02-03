The Cancer Eating the GOP Isn’t Marjorie Taylor Greene

McConnell’s words were widely applauded. Finally, someone in the GOP was doing a little housekeeping! But this was not, in any way, a salvo in a war for the soul of the GOP. His condemnation of Greene had more to do with short-term intraparty politics than the future of the Republican Party. McConnell is still protecting the members of his caucus who perpetuated Trump’s lies about the election. He is still unlikely to vote to convict Trump when the former president’s impeachment trial begins next week. And he has spent the last five years providing cover for exactly the kind of “loony lies and conspiracy theories” that Greene espouses.



In reality, McConnell is doing just enough to distance the GOP from Greene and distract from his ongoing efforts to obstruct the Biden administration from getting anything done. The party can continue to dog-whistle toward people like Greene and continue to build inroads with QAnon adherents while the Senate minority leader attracts favorable press for doing the bare minimum.



McConnell’s words also suggest that the Democratic Party’s efforts to make Greene the face of the modern GOP—and she is a fitting spokesperson—have been so effective that he has been forced to publicly denounce her. He is attempting both to gain favor with the press and to push the idea that Greene is an outlier. McConnell is, as The Washington Post’s Paul Waldman wrote, “the perfect person” for such a job. Democrats hate him, and the Republican base doesn’t like him, either. He can pretend that most congressional Republicans aren’t lunatics without harming the party’s larger mission: making sure that people like Marjorie Taylor Greene vote for them in 2022.

