Wikipedia’s Sprawling, Awe-Inspiring Coverage of the Pandemic

Perhaps more fascinating than the pandemic’s central article are the 31,889 pages that link to it. (Another 185 entries—such as one on the 2019 coronavirus outbreak—redirect to the main article.) These articles represent the vast array of subjects that have somehow been affected by Covid-19—articles that have been created or amended in something close to real time by a faceless army of online editors around the world seeking to track the ever-expanding impact of the pandemic.

In the past year, much attention has been paid to Wikipedia’s battles against medical misinformation, and for good reason. But the bigger—or wider—story is the remarkable, ongoing attempt to describe and categorize an event that has touched wildly miscellaneous walks of life. If life imitates art, then Wikipedia pursues life with unflagging voracity. As we mark the site’s twentieth anniversary, the Covid-19 pandemic tests the status to which it has risen: a breathing, collective record of our past and present—and the digital age’s most expansive and accessible English-language encyclopedia (it is also available in over 300 other languages).

No one event in the new millennium has had repercussions as pervasive and divergent as those of the pandemic. And its consequences have already been recapitulated in tens of thousands of Wikipedia articles. The phenomenon is like the Jorge Luis Borges story about a map that is as large as the empire it depicts. For a catastrophe like Covid-19, we need a medium as sprawling to understand it.