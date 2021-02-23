The Sordid Story of the Most Successful Political Party in the World

The country’s cultural tastes clearly have a conservative bent, as well. Popular television series are often period dramas that offer pleasing escapes into quaint hierarchies—Downtown Abbey, Poldark, The Crown, and so on. In May last year, Dame Vera Lynn, a singer during the Second World War, returned to the charts for the second time in three years. The nation’s most popular prime minister is also revealing: Churchill, the hero of Britain’s “finest hour,” persists in the national imagination as a kind of ur-statesman, wedding an upper-class aesthetic to the plucky stoicism of the everyman.

Yet such cultural and political tastes don’t arise from the soil—they are the products of a broader culture. Here, the nation’s media surely plays its part. Of Britain’s 11 major newspapers, six make up the so-called “Tory press”: The Times, the Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, The Sun, The Daily Express, and the Evening Standard. These vastly outnumber the two newspapers in Labour’s corner, The Guardian and the Daily Mirror. (The other three, the i, the Daily Star, and the Financial Times, lean right but aren’t loyal to either party.) Almost all are owned by billionaires with close ties to the Conservative Party, namely Rupert Murdoch, Lord Rothermere, Lord Evgeny Lebedev, and the Barclay family.

Even as print numbers nose-dive, the chasm in readership and influence is huge. The Tory press’s combined daily circulation is 6.8 million copies, over seven times the sum of The Guardian and Daily Mirror’s. The disparity narrows a bit on the internet, but it’s still pronounced: 131 million online monthly reads versus 61 million. And even these figures don’t reflect their different abilities to set the political weather. In the name of neutrality, the BBC’s news content is largely based on what the national press reports, and so its agenda is then reflected in the BBC’s own coverage, which filters down to its massive monthly online readership, peaking at 1.5 billion views in March, and flagship television and radio broadcasts.

The “Tory press” moniker is quite literal. Editors and leading writers are often close friends (or more) with Conservative M.P.s; or future party advisers; or, like Johnson (who has worked at the Times, the Telegraph, and The Spectator), future M.P.s themselves. They make no secret of their loyalties—during the 1979 election, for example, the Daily Mail splashed a front-page story written by Thatcher’s own spin doctor while, in 2015, the Daily Telegraph breached privacy regulations by sending hundreds of thousands of registered readers an email urging everyone to vote Conservative. The papers are rewarded for their fidelity not only with access and favorable policies but also knighthoods and peerages. Among Johnson’s appointments to the Lords, so far, have been two editors, two columnists, and a press baron—and they join more than 30 other members of the trade.