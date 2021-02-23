The Sordid Story of the Most Successful Political Party in the World

The Conservative Party’s main opposition, meanwhile, spends most of its time as just that: the opposition. Since the formation of the Labour Party in 1900—a source of existential anxiety for Conservatives at the time—only four of Labour’s 19 leaders have won an election. In the last 40 years, that number falls to one: Tony Blair, both Labour’s most successful leader and its most conservative. “The best centre-right option there is,” as The Economist quipped in 2005, as Blair accomplished his third straight win. Take away Blair’s victories, and Labour has only been in power for 18 of the last 100 years. The Tories, either alone or in coalition, have ruled for the rest.

Such single-party dominance might well alarm the citizenry of a proud, liberal democracy—especially one where well-funded public services and wealth redistribution, not Conservative strong points, consistently poll as very popular policies. Yet the party’s remarkable record of victory—eight of the last 11 elections—is rarely scrutinized as a source of fundamental concern. Each Conservative win is explained away either by the contingencies of time and place—a strong or weak economy, a particularly canny Conservative leader or campaign, a weak Labour candidate—or by supposedly “innate” Conservative Party qualities like “competence,” “flexibility,” or “unity.” It is often said that Tories simply “know how to win elections.”

Even now, after a brutal plague year in which Johnson has led Britain to one of the highest death rates per capita in the world, the Conservatives are still comfortable favorites to win the next election. Britain has lost nearly 120,000 lives to the virus so far, is currently eight weeks into a national lockdown that will last until at least April, and faces the worst economic forecasts of any country in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development bar Argentina. The government’s blunders have been blatant, repetitive, and devastating. And yet, mirroring government messaging, a majority of people say that the public, rather than politicians, are to blame. The Conservative Party marches on.