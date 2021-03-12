The Walls Are Closing in on Andrew Cuomo

Now the aides who have stuck with the governor keep returning to one name: Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. Northam became embroiled in scandal in early 2019, when it was revealed that he had worn blackface while in medical school. There was a torrent of calls for him to resign that was, in some ways, more serious than the one Cuomo is facing now: Both of Virginia’s senators called on Northam to step down, as did Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, and Hillary Clinton. Northam did not resign, however, and will, barring another unforeseen scandal, serve out his term in office with a slate of accomplishments and a reasonably high approval level.



But Cuomo’s situation is far different from Northam’s. The Virginia governor remained in office in large part because his potential successors also became embroiled in scandals at the exact same time. Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax was accused of sexual assault. Attorney General Mark Herring admitted that he, too, had worn blackface. In contrast, Kathy Hochul, Cuomo’s lieutenant governor, is a milquetoast public servant who seems to be untainted by any of the scandals swirling around Cuomo at the moment.



While Northam faced calls to resign from the leaders of Virginia’s two legislative chambers, he was able to quickly repair those relationships, something that simply isn’t possible for Cuomo. While the State Assembly has largely remained more loyal than the Senate, which is more or less in open rebellion, Cuomo has spent a decade in office bullying, cajoling, and humiliating politicians sitting in these bodies. Part of what we’re seeing now is payback. Thanks in part to Cuomo’s decision to single-handedly prevent a Democratic majority from taking hold in the Senate for several years, there is an extraordinary amount of bad blood.

