The Walls Are Closing in on Andrew Cuomo

Andrew Cuomo is hanging by a thread. He may hold on to his job for another day or another week, or even longer. But he is well past the political point of no return. Given what needs to be done just in the next two months alone—virtually the entire state of New York has to be reopened—there’s simply no conceivable way a figure as damaged as Cuomo is can do his job.

The writers of Cuomo’s political obituary may very well point to Friday morning as the moment it all came crashing down. Yes, the New York governor had been embattled for some time—first by revelations that his administration covered up nursing home deaths, then by a cascade of allegations of sexual harassment, misconduct, and other inappropriate behavior, with further reports of an office culture dominated by Cuomo’s megalomania and bullying. But Friday was a day of shoes dropping, one after another.

Over a dozen members of New York’s congressional delegation called for Cuomo’s resignation. Some, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, represented the left wing of the Democratic Party, which has been the governor’s primary antagonist for some time. But the group also included moderates and longtime allies, including Jerry Nadler and Sean Patrick Maloney.