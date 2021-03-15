Most of the World Has a Simple Vaccine Request. America Isn’t Listening.

This, and not whether to be charitable with “our” doses, is the actual political decision Joe Biden’s administration faces. But with a few exceptions (notably Bernie Sanders making a video statement in support of waiving the patents), this is simply not an argument to which Americans have been exposed.

Usually, when you read someone say “the media isn’t talking about” something, they illustrate their point with lots of links to newspaper articles. But outside of a few brief mentions of the People’s Vaccine Alliance in the mainstream American press, it’s difficult to find much coverage of the WTO decision outside of specialized outlets dedicated to foreign policy or intellectual property news. The word “patents” doesn’t appear once in the Washington Post story mentioned above. (To be fair to the Post, they did a separate story on the patent waiver demand last month, though that makes the fact that this prior reporting failed to make it into their more recent stories much less excusable.)

When our corporate press talks about international vaccine production and distribution, it tends to treat the existing intellectual property regime as sacrosanct—almost akin to an immutable natural law—and not something imposed on the rest of the world largely by the United States, through trade agreements and organizations like the WTO. (That we effectively deny certain technologies and medications to poor nations for ideological reasons, and to protect the profits of multinational corporations, is one of those facts that is rarely acknowledged by the nonpartisan press because it just sounds too left-wing.) As a result, there is little to no domestic pressure on the Biden administration to reconsider its fanatical devotion to the property rights of a few pharmaceutical companies, elevating those rights over the acute needs of dozens of nations representing billions of people. There was no cost to be paid for tabling the issue yet again, as the WTO’s intellectual property council did last week.

While I think most of the arguments against waiving the patents basically amount to evidence-free repetition of free-market shibboleths (i.e. “Entrepreneurial innovation” made the vaccines possible; and, sure, removing the profit motive wouldn’t make the already existing vaccines go away, but what if, the next time there is a global pandemic, everyone decides not to make any vaccines, on account of being mad about the patent waiver?), it’s obviously possible that a patent waiver isn’t the optimal policy for ramping up production and distribution worldwide as quickly as possible. But here in the U.S., we’re not even having that debate.