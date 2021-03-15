Saving the Climate in a Triple Crisis

Ways to counter the financialization of the financial sector include new institutions, such as public banks, or other public funds, that provide patient long-term finance to the real economy. Indeed, without the patient sources of finance like the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) plan in the United States, the venture capital industry would have had little to fund. Real economic reform also requires tax policy that favors long-term finance over short-term finance. Instead, today we have a tax system that continues to favor quick trades.

The second, deeper problem here is that the real economy has itself become financialized. In recent decades, finance has generally grown faster than the real economy—and within nonfinancial sectors, financial activities and their accompanying attitudes have come to dominate business. An ever-greater share of corporate profits has been used to boost short-term gains in stock prices rather than provide long-term investment in areas such as new capital equipment, research and development, and worker training. This means, in turn, that the skills of many workers are insufficiently developed, too many jobs are insecure gig-economy positions, and wages stay low. Indeed, one of the reasons for the high level of private debt in the United States and the United Kingdom—driven by a form of capitalism that is narrowly aimed at maximizing the returns to shareholders, not all stakeholders in the broader political economy—is that many workers need to take on debt to maintain their living standards but cannot earn enough to reduce it or pay it off. This, indeed, is the plight that faces all too many workers contending with the heightened precarity of the Covid age.

This sketch is but an overview of the key reasons that rethinking corporate governance must be high on the agenda for the interlocking climate and Covid transitions. We have to shift business from its obsessive focus on maximizing shareholder value, and toward a fuller sense of the range of stakeholders who need to take part in the creation of a greener, safer model of social enterprise. Traditional corporate social responsibility is too limited to bring about this transformation. What’s needed is clarity about what value is created in the first place—and a new way of working along the entire value chain to produce it. A revitalized sense of purpose is required across both government and business—together with a more integral and unified sense of how they work together. For example, it is possible for government activity to be structured so as to reward types of corporate behavior that move us toward achieving sustainability targets. Tax policies could be designed to incentivize investments in areas related to Sustainable Development Goals. These could be designed to reward companies that lower their material content, that increase gender parity, and that pay workers a living wage. Such goals cannot be tackled simply by changes to corporate governance—through fine-print investment metrics like environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). They require a fundamentally different way for business and the state to interact. In this sense, “purpose” and the notion of “stakeholder value” must go to the center of relationships between government and business.

Third, public institutions have bought into the idea that at best they need to fix market failures when they arise—and then get out of the way for private-sector capitalism to do the real work of economic rebuilding. This idea is in many ways precisely backward, and comes down to us from outmoded brands of neoclassical economic theory, which hold that the state is not central to the production function—only labor and capital are. In this blinkered view, public policy is there to redistribute, level the playing field, and fix problems when they arise—for example, via the provision of public goods or the remedy for negative “externalities,” such as pollution or climate disruption, in traditional models of free-market exchange. These “market failures” of course exist, but the problems in our system cannot be bandaged up; they require a more creative and aggressive approach to shaping markets, in which the state itself is seen as a co-creator of value, not just a fixer. It’s far more difficult to pick up the mess than to shape the economy to be right in the first place.