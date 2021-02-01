QAnon and the Cultification of the American Right

The unchecked growth of far-right conspiracy-mongering online also meant that, in terms of messaging, the movement was poised to enter prime time. Many of today’s lead organizers are doing their networking and recruiting out in the light of day, with the assistance of a wide array of celebrity enablers, from Alex Jones and Roseanne Barr to former President Trump himself. Ardent fans of The Turner Diaries don’t need to wait for the gun shows that the Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh frequented to find one another. But about one month before that 1995 bombing, Stormfront became one of the first white nationalist forums to launch its own website. When the man who headed to El Paso in 2019 to shoot and kill 23 people and injure two dozen others wanted to release his white supremacist manifesto timed to the attack, he made a post on the message board 8chan—a platform where Q left his “drops” for followers to decipher—19 minutes before the first 911 call. And while online visibility might forewarn surveilling authorities about Q-related insurrectionist plans, it has not stopped the violence, as the January rioting at the Capitol made all too clear. An FBI intelligence bulletin from the agency’s Phoenix field office considered “conspiracy theory–driven domestic extremists” a domestic terror threat as early as May 2019, and referenced QAnon. Days after the January 6 riot, Avril Haines, President Biden’s director of national intelligence, announced plans to work with DHS and the FBI to assess the threat QAnon may pose.

“This is what happens when you neglect a threat and let it grow year after year, plot after plot, attack after attack.”

Even before graduating to the status of domestic terror threat, QAnon has played a role in alleged crimes involving “rescues” of children. In at least four separate incidents over the last two years, as the website Right Wing Watch and reporters like Will Sommer at The Daily Beast have tracked, QAnon followers are alleged to have kidnapped children in order to protect them from figures whom they had designated as pedophiles, sexual abusers, or sex traffickers. (In a fifth incident, a Texas woman said she was running down a driver who, according to an arrest affidavit, she said “had kidnapped a girl for human trafficking,” when she allegedly drove her car into two other vehicles, one carrying a mother and her minor child.)

But for all the lurid press attention the Q movement has won, it is too simple to say people like these were motivated only by a conspiracy theory they discovered online sometime in the last three years. It is more likely that QAnon provided a framework for at least some of them to connect whatever day-to-day life struggles they were facing with something bigger. A mother in Utah—charged with kidnapping her son while she had him on a custodial visit, after accusing her estranged husband of abusing the child—had shared a QAnon conspiracy theory on her Facebook page about Child Protective Services being a front for child trafficking. Under that more spectacular claim, though, was the conviction that the child welfare system was endangering children by keeping them with abusive parents and denying custody to those—presumably like her—who wanted to protect them. “Call the Trump Human Trafficking Task Force!” she wrote in March. “The neighbors being punished for protecting the babies need you!! Drain the pedophile swamp! Learn the signs!!!” After her arrest in October, she wrote on Facebook. “Thank u beautiful people, we r all truly in this spiritual war together fulfilling our roles.”

In line with these visions of a far-reaching state effort to undermine the true guardians of the nation’s children, QAnon has its own sexual politics: Good mothers must always be on alert to protect their children from the imagined forces of sex traffickers and pedophiles, even if that means taking criminal or violent actions to rescue the children or attack the presumed perpetrators. In November, a Kentucky mother who allegedly kidnapped her twin daughters was arrested in Georgia on second-degree murder charges, the only named suspect in the shooting death of the man whose QAnon-influenced legal theories reportedly influenced her efforts to kidnap the children. Now, according to a witness, she believed he was part of the plot to keep her children from her, too. This militant brand of self-styled child protection is not something that will be dispelled by Facebook or other social media platforms banning QAnon accounts. It has roots, too, in something that precedes the first Q posts, the Pizzagate furor, and Trump’s alleged interest in saving “the children”—the call to combat the shadowy forces of global sex trafficking.