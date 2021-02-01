QAnon and the Cultification of the American Right

But for all the lurid press attention the Q movement has won, it is too simple to say people like these were motivated only by a conspiracy theory they discovered online sometime in the last three years. It is more likely that QAnon provided a framework for at least some of them to connect whatever day-to-day life struggles they were facing with something bigger. A mother in Utah—charged with kidnapping her son while she had him on a custodial visit, after accusing her estranged husband of abusing the child—had shared a QAnon conspiracy theory on her Facebook page about Child Protective Services being a front for child trafficking. Under that more spectacular claim, though, was the conviction that the child welfare system was endangering children by keeping them with abusive parents and denying custody to those—presumably like her—who wanted to protect them. “Call the Trump Human Trafficking Task Force!” she wrote in March. “The neighbors being punished for protecting the babies need you!! Drain the pedophile swamp! Learn the signs!!!” After her arrest in October, she wrote on Facebook. “Thank u beautiful people, we r all truly in this spiritual war together fulfilling our roles.”

In line with these visions of a far-reaching state effort to undermine the true guardians of the nation’s children, QAnon has its own sexual politics: Good mothers must always be on alert to protect their children from the imagined forces of sex traffickers and pedophiles, even if that means taking criminal or violent actions to rescue the children or attack the presumed perpetrators. In November, a Kentucky mother who allegedly kidnapped her twin daughters was arrested in Georgia on second-degree murder charges, the only named suspect in the shooting death of the man whose QAnon-influenced legal theories reportedly influenced her efforts to kidnap the children. Now, according to a witness, she believed he was part of the plot to keep her children from her, too. This militant brand of self-styled child protection is not something that will be dispelled by Facebook or other social media platforms banning QAnon accounts. It has roots, too, in something that precedes the first Q posts, the Pizzagate furor, and Trump’s alleged interest in saving “the children”—the call to combat the shadowy forces of global sex trafficking.

The first time I spoke to anyone about their righteous feelings concerning children trafficked for sex—feelings so powerful that they would take it upon themselves to investigate the allegedly booming trafficking empire—was in the private dining room of a restaurant in Lower Manhattan in the summer of 2015. Radd Berrett, the man telling me of an elaborate mission of child rescue—going undercover to produce video evidence of child sex-trafficking rings, putting himself and his fellow operators in harm’s way to get “the bad guys”—was with a group called Operation Underground Railroad (OUR). He placed his hand on my leg. He was expressing remorse to me: that the children didn’t know, when he posed as a pedophile to get the “evidence,” that he wasn’t really there to hurt them. This was all part of an OUR press junket.