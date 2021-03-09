Are We Ready for the Return of Mass Tourism?

All of this is related to one of tourism’s great conundrums: the problem of authenticity. What does it even mean to see an “authentic place?” And what does it mean to preserve that authenticity? D’Eramo devotes a chapter to the case of Lijang. After a devastating earthquake in 1996, Unesco declared Lijang’s “Old Town” a World Heritage Site, despite the fact that “there was nothing to ‘conserve’ or ‘preserve’ in the normal sense, as almost everything was destroyed by the earthquake.” With World Bank funding, however, the damaged high-rises in Lijang’s center were razed and reconstructed to build modern homes that had antique exteriors. Monuments were restored that had not even existed before the earthquake; the Mu Fu Palace, a residence that might have been built as early as the fourteenth century, became a primary attraction. But it hadn’t been destroyed in the 1996 earthquake—it had been destroyed in a succession of earthquakes, so that nothing was left of the original by the nineteenth century. Its “restoration,” then, was a kind of imagining of a distant phantom, with contemporary tourism in mind. Railways and motorways were built that led to Lijang, and in the space of 15 years, the small mountain town came to attract more tourists annually than all of Greece. Due to this influx of tourism, it has grown into a bustling city, and skyscrapers surround the manufactured old town. Meanwhile, the natural resources that surround Lijang have felt the strain: The nearby glacier of the Jade Dragon Snow Mountain has begun to melt.

Tourism’s environmental impact has become a point of concern even for the travel industry’s biggest boosters. “Over the last year, the travel world woke up to the implications of climate change and its contributions to global warming,” read the introduction of the “52 Places to go in 2020” package in The New York Times, which dropped shortly before the pandemic was supposed to bring the tourism industry to a halt. The result of this “waking up,” insofar as 52 Places was concerned, was a messy amalgamation of destinations seeking to market themselves as environmentally conscious (see: “Necker Island, the private island owned by Richard Branson, will finish rebuilding by April, and introduce uniforms made from recycled plastic found in ocean”) and places that are themselves disappearing, at least in part due to the effects of travel (“With that mile-thick ice sheet melting fast, and two new international airports slated to open in 2023, the time to explore an untrammeled, intact Greenland is now”). These contortions are evidence that many have entered a new era of guilt about travel and its consequences, particularly harmful emissions from airplanes. Even those deeply enmeshed in the industry have a growing sense that there is something inherently bad about tourism but have little intention to meaningfully change it.

D’Eramo mocks the idea of “sustainable travel” as oxymoronic but writes less than he might about the ruination of the world at the hands of what he calls “the world’s most polluting industry.” The environmental fallout from tourism is perhaps the pinnacle of the paradoxes he describes: the way in which individual yearning can become, in aggregate, one of the most destructive forces on earth. There are, certainly, better and worse ways to travel. There are ways to calculate individual impact, environmental and cultural, that are worthwhile. But there still needs to be a more radical shift in our thinking about travel, beyond the token Necker Islands of the world.

In his final chapter, D’Eramo envisions future generations looking back curiously at tourism. “The tourist will perhaps be a rather enigmatic figure from the past, like the haruspex, the almoner or the gleaner,” he writes. “Or perhaps it will be considered a temporary human illness, like that of the mad travelers of the nineteenth century.” What he means, he says, is not that humans will stop moving around, but that this age of tourism, wherein society and politics are geared so heavily toward it, will come to an end.