Florida’s Poop Problem Is Killing Manatees

The rash of manatee deaths has so far been attributed to two things. The first cause is the recent spate of cold weather. Speaking with The Guardian, Jaclyn Lopez, Florida director of the Center for Biological Diversity, said that “a manatee will choose starvation over freezing to death,” and thus move to warmer waters with fewer of its typical food sources. Already this year, 41 of the 432 deaths have been attributed to cold stress—last year’s total was 52. But the cold is only one prong of the issue. The remaining 391 deaths bear the fingerprints of human interference.

The explosion of algae blooms, particularly in the Indian River Lagoon, which stretches 156 miles along Florida’s east coast, has decimated the seagrass that manatees and the lagoon’s fish population depend on for sustenance. According to the Weather Channel, close to half of all manatee deaths this year have been recorded in the lagoon, and the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported in late February that the lagoon has lost roughly 46,000 acres of seagrass.

River and lagoon managers saw this coming as early as last fall. In September, Florida Today noted that the northern end of the lagoon and the Banana River had turned the “pea-soup green” color that typically accompanies algae blooms. (Algae blooms cover the surface of the water, blocking the sunlight from reaching the bed of the lagoon and cutting off seagrass’s crucial source of energy.) By December, the water had turned a reddish-brown color, the shores of the lagoon were covered with foam, and there had been multiple reports of dead fish washing ashore en masse.