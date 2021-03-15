Florida’s Poop Problem Is Killing Manatees

Local governments have tried to tackle this issue, through measures large and small. Miami-Dade County secured a $235 million loan from the federal Environmental Protection Agency to address and update its sewer systems. Last week, Hometown News Brevard reported on the efforts of the Indian River Lagoon Clam Restoration Project, which started in 2018 with the mission of introducing clams into the lagoon. As has been pursued elsewhere, for instance with New York City’s Billion Oyster Project, the Restoration Project is trying to grow the lagoon’s native clam population, as clams and oysters act as natural filtration systems, helping to prevent mass algae blooms. So far, the group has planted about four million clams and has plans to place another eight million by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, the town council in Fort Myers Beach has recognized that its ability to enact such change is limited and requires intervention from both state and federal agencies. It’s why the council started an initiative in early March that encourages residents to send handwritten notes to legislators in the Florida House and Senate. The council has mailed flyers to homes in the area showing them how to engage with their elected officials and has also taken out full-page ads in the state’s major regional papers.

The Miami-Dade loan, the clam restoration project, and the town council’s outreach effort may all seem like encouraging signs of local government entities and grassroots conservation projects working to help Florida residents take a more active role in the democratic governance of the waters they depend on. But there’s also another, less optimistic way to read them: as cries for help from places that have watched politicians skirt arguably one of their most important job responsibilities.

If Florida continues to address its water crisis by way of patchwork updates, going about the issue county by county or city by city, there will be a limit to what can actually be changed before catastrophe strikes. Hurricane season—which starts earlier and earlier these days—is fast approaching, likely meaning another year of record-breaking storms and another fall and winter of algae blooms and sewage-filled waters. Already in the past week, midge flies have “invaded” Southwest Florida, local headlines announced, courtesy of low oxygen levels in local water sources. It’s a cycle that can only be broken with a rigorous, holistic plan that accounts for all of the state’s vulnerable sewage systems. In the absence of such a plan, the future of both manatees and man will only grow murkier.