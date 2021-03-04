The Tribal Coalition Fighting to Save Monarch Butterflies

“The approach is not to tell people what to do, but to provide them with an opportunity to learn and to take the mission up themselves,” Taylor said. “Then, we can help them implement whatever vision they have.”



The model should likewise serve as a proof of what tribal sovereignty can be at its best. The very Mvskoke allotment lands that TAP started on, at Euchee Butterfly Farms, are the part of the lands that stood at the center of the McGirt v. Oklahoma Supreme Court case last summer. In McGirt, the high court declared that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation was still intact, as Congress, despite using the Dawes Act and Curtis Act to privatize tribal lands and deconstruct tribal governments, failed to dissolve its 1868 treaty. (“I cried and cried,” Breckinridge said of the day the McGirt decision was handed down.) Where once the introduction and existence of allotment lands stood as a monument to the federal mission of assimilation, the land that Neosho Parthena Brown and her descendants clung to can again be officially recognized as a part of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation once more. Breckinridge’s work is an act of conservation, yes; it’s also a direct expression of the sovereignty that for so long has been denied to Indian Country.

Supporting threatened species with tribal-run initiatives can be a form of decolonization in action. As Breckinridge noted in our conversation, the message she heard from environmentalists and conservationists while living in the Twin Cities was almost entirely focused on leaving land and resources wild and untouched. But that is not how the land was prior to colonization, when Indigenous nations and communities across the country actively managed and stewarded their natural relatives. “Being a Native person, land is not something separate,” Breckinridge said. “We live here, we’re a part of it.”

“We Seminole people were recently endangered ourselves. Now that the butterflies are in trouble, it’s our turn to lend a hand and help them out.”

TAP is not the first to attempt to organize monarch conservation, even if it was the first to do so in Indian Country. But the track records of state and federal conservation efforts are patchy to say the least—hence the current state the butterflies and other pollinators find themselves in today. What TAP has managed to do, in just a few short years, is alter how tribal nations in Oklahoma view the lands they maintain control over. Tribal nations like the Eastern Shawnee have since published their plans for pollinator restoration programs. The Chickasaw Nation has created as efficient a milkweed planting program as exists in the nation. Like Breckinridge said, the work has gone beyond being an issue of good policies and has taken on a sense of communal responsibility.

