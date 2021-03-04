The Tribal Coalition Fighting to Save Monarch Butterflies

This year’s already depleted flock is set to return through areas in Texas and Oklahoma that are still reeling from a catastrophic late-season winter storm.

The issue, which he has documented extensively on Monarch Watch’s blog and acknowledged in our conversation as being “pretty complex,” is basically about food. Monarch butterflies have, for centuries, relied on milkweed and nectar plants—in Oklahoma and Kansas, this includes sunflowers, ironweed, coneflower, and a host of others—to fuel their journey up and down the continent. With no milkweed or nectar-rich options to restore their fat reserves, monarchs can’t fly—and if they can’t fly, they can’t migrate or serve their role as pollinators. But landowners often see milkweed as an annoying weed and remove it using herbicide. There is also the issue of reduction via overgrazing on cattle lands—which is a problem given that the butterflies’ traditional path takes them through Oklahoma and Texas, two states that lead the nation both in terms of beef production and cattle population.

And then there’s the weather. This year’s already depleted flock is set to return through areas in Texas and Oklahoma that are still reeling from a catastrophic late-season winter storm. Taylor has spent the past week trying to coordinate with fellow scientists on the ground in South Texas, hoping to compile a detailed report of whether the soil underneath the snowpack has been frozen—if so, it means that much of the vegetation that monarchs rely on for rest and fat replenishment will have been killed, leaving the butterflies with nothing to fuel their return journey north.

“You can have great resources,” Taylor said, referencing the needed plants along the migration path, “but if the weather kicks the daylights out of the population in March, you’re just not going to have a good population at the end of the summer. [In 2019], it was easy to predict that the population was going to be down because we had the slowest migration that we’ve ever seen—it was too hot in September, and then there was a drought in Texas. And we just knew that was a double whammy.” Climate change, in Taylor’s view, is going to make all of this a lot worse. The question is, what are humans doing to help?