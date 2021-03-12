The Struggle to Define Life

I Had a Miscarriage: A Memoir, a Movement by Jessica Zucker Buy on Bookshop

Almost a century after Forbes’s langur monkey story, Jane Goodall would observe a bereaved chimpanzee who carried her baby’s body around for two days after its death. Zucker cites a much more recent study that yielded yet more pronounced results—“chimpanzee mothers whose infants died carried around the mummified remains of their babies for up to two months.” She notes the same data as Zimmer but with a totally different valence: “Suffice it to say, this kind of primal reaction to sudden death is not a human construct,” she writes.

“We do not have a monopoly on grief,” she goes on. “It is the cultural associations and reactions around it that we are responsible for, and those have changed significantly over time.” Her aim in citing the chimpanzee is to make this grief appear more natural, and so remove the shame and stigma associated with miscarriages that keep them from being well understood. She cites a survey finding that “more than half of respondents believed that fewer than 5 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage,” for example, while the real figure is something like one in four (it’s difficult to count pregnancies lost before they’re discovered). As was the case with her own miscarriage, which Zucker describes with extreme precision, the vast majority of losses are caused by chromosomal abnormalities, not misbehavior.

Evidence of how viciously certain sectors of human society misunderstand pregnancy’s relationship to science, life, and death comes from the anti-abortion conservatives Zimmer quotes in his book. In 2001, he notes, the campaigners Patrick Lee and Robert George tried to define life by asserting that a “distinct, living human individual comes to be with the fertilization of the oocyte by the spermatozoan.” But what if that cell splits in two, to become twins? Has a “distinct, living human” ceased to be now that two identical copies are in existence? They don’t seem terribly concerned about miscarriages, Zimmer points out. If people like Lee and George really thought every embryo was a person, they’d be staggered by the loss of, by Zimmer’s calculations, over 100 million pregnancies every year.