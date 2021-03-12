The Struggle to Define Life

“We do not have a monopoly on grief,” she goes on. “It is the cultural associations and reactions around it that we are responsible for, and those have changed significantly over time.” Her aim in citing the chimpanzee is to make this grief appear more natural, and so remove the shame and stigma associated with miscarriages that keep them from being well understood. She cites a survey finding that “more than half of respondents believed that fewer than 5 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage,” for example, while the real figure is something like one in four (it’s difficult to count pregnancies lost before they’re discovered). As was the case with her own miscarriage, which Zucker describes with extreme precision, the vast majority of losses are caused by chromosomal abnormalities, not misbehavior.

Evidence of how viciously certain sectors of human society misunderstand pregnancy’s relationship to science, life, and death comes from the anti-abortion conservatives Zimmer quotes in his book. In 2001, he notes, the campaigners Patrick Lee and Robert George tried to define life by asserting that a “distinct, living human individual comes to be with the fertilization of the oocyte by the spermatozoan.” But what if that cell splits in two, to become twins? Has a “distinct, living human” ceased to be now that two identical copies are in existence? They don’t seem terribly concerned about miscarriages, Zimmer points out. If people like Lee and George really thought every embryo was a person, they’d be staggered by the loss of, by Zimmer’s calculations, over 100 million pregnancies every year.

During a 2019 Alabama hearing on whether people pregnant by rape or incest should have access to abortion, which Emily Atkin wrote about for this site, a Republican named Clyde Chambliss laid down his definition of life while discussing the question of whether leftover IVF embryos are also unavenged victims. “The egg in the lab doesn’t apply,” he declared. “It’s not in a woman. She’s not pregnant.” It’s not life, but the living host of potential future life, that he sought to legislate.

I’ve seen a hundred articles in women’s magazines talking about miscarriage, but I didn’t realize until I spent time on Zucker’s page how extraordinary a community Instagram can foster. Trying to resist the idea that it was prurient, I browsed through some comment threads, looked at pictures of people’s stillborn babies, and read their names. Slowly, the point of all these memorial accounts showed themselves to be acts of public grieving. Many people who have lost much-wanted pregnancies would rather that other people share in the reality of their children’s existence than pretend it never happened.