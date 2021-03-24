The Biden Administration Needs Lisa Murkowski

In the case of the Klein and Haaland nominations, the Biden administration is clearly seeking to please one of the few Republican allies it has in the Senate. Until the Democratic Party reclaimed a majority following the Georgia runoff races, Murkowski chaired the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, a position now held by Senator Joe Manchin. When Haaland came before the committee, Republican members like John Barrasso criticized her as being too “radical” to lead the Interior—a humorous claim given that David Bernhardt and Ryan Zinke, the two interior secretaries appointed by the Trump administration, gutted the department while orchestrating one of the largest fire sales of public lands in modern history. But ultimately, Haaland narrowly advanced out of the committee vote, thanks in large part to Murkowski’s decision (following well-publicized hemming and hawing) to cross the aisle. Haaland then sailed through the full-chamber vote.

Murkowski’s vote for Haaland could have been a leverage play to secure sway over future legislation. But it was also a recognition of and response to Murkowski’s dependency on the Alaska Native vote. In 2010, Alaska Native voters famously buoyed Murkowski’s electoral hopes after a primary loss forced her to mount a write-in campaign. Since then, Murkowski has been one of the staunchest champions for both Alaska Native and broader Indian Country issues in the Senate.

Haaland’s nomination received support from both conservative and liberal tribal citizens across the country; tribal nations in red states, like the Catawba Nation in South Carolina, formally requested that their senators vote in favor of seating Haaland. Klein, who also served on the Biden-Harris transition team, had no such ties or widespread support in Indian Country, and thus her potential nomination (she had not yet been formally nominated by the White House) was an easy one for Murkowski to target. However, the same political issue that loomed over both Politico’s report and Haaland’s hearings—the continued use of Alaskan lands for fossil fuel production—will only get thornier from here.