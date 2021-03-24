The Biden Administration Needs Lisa Murkowski

Late Monday, Politico reported that Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of a handful of Republicans in the chamber who can be counted on in close confirmation votes, nixed the Biden administration’s desired nominee for deputy secretary of the Interior Department. The nominee, Elizabeth Klein, the deputy director of the State Energy and Environmental Impact Center at the New York University School of Law, was shot down by Murkowski due to Klein’s progressive policy positions on climate and environmental issues, per Politico, particularly as they relate to the potential for extractive development in Murkowski’s home state of Alaska. The decision arrived less than two weeks after the Republican senator cast a crucial vote in favor of the White House’s pick for interior secretary, Deb Haaland, a Laguna Pueblo citizen who became the first tribal citizen nominated and approved for a Cabinet position.

Typically, any dissonance found in these kinds of decisions can be attributed to the Beltway’s standard brand of horse-trading politics. For instance, it would be fair to read Politico’s reporting and wonder if the Klein rejection was part of a preordained deal between Murkowski and the White House, wherein she would approve Haaland’s nomination in exchange for being able to publicly block another Interior-related progressive pick. But Murkowski’s approval of Haaland and rejection of Klein also speaks to a broader issue the Biden administration has encountered in its initial months. As the administration has staked out its goals on tribal consultation, climate policy, economic stability, and energy production, it’s already apparent that Alaska’s versions of these debates rarely fit into neat partisan boxes.

In the case of the Klein and Haaland nominations, the Biden administration is clearly seeking to please one of the few Republican allies it has in the Senate. Until the Democratic Party reclaimed a majority following the Georgia runoff races, Murkowski chaired the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, a position now held by Senator Joe Manchin. When Haaland came before the committee, Republican members like John Barrasso criticized her as being too “radical” to lead the Interior—a humorous claim given that David Bernhardt and Ryan Zinke, the two interior secretaries appointed by the Trump administration, gutted the department while orchestrating one of the largest fire sales of public lands in modern history. But ultimately, Haaland narrowly advanced out of the committee vote, thanks in large part to Murkowski’s decision (following well-publicized hemming and hawing) to cross the aisle. Haaland then sailed through the full-chamber vote.