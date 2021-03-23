Can Religion Give You PTSD?

I spoke to more than a dozen former evangelicals for this story, each of them sharing unique stories of abuse and disillusionment with their church. A few asked that I keep their names confidential because they feared retaliation from family members (some of whom are involved in pro-Trump militia movements). But their stories shared one factor: despite no longer believing in hell, or purity culture, or the imminent rapture, they all struggled to overcome the toll those ideologies had taken on their minds and bodies. As evangelicals, the people I spoke to had been raised to be suspicious of therapy. Now more and more of them are turning to mental health providers to help them forge a different path.

Religion was “everything” in Ana Sharp Williamson’s childhood, she says. Her family attended a conservative evangelical church in Belton, Missouri, and her “only social life was church, youth group, and another youth group at a different church.” She was homeschooled with a conservative Christian curriculum, which taught young earth creationism and a white Christian nationalist narrative of history. “I had a textbook that framed the defeat of the Spanish Armada by England as God setting the stage for America, because if England hadn’t defeated the Spanish Armada then North America would have been colonized by Catholics and God wanted America to be Protestant,” she said.

Trump was elected while she was in college at Calvary University, a Christian school close to home. “Trump sort of forced me into a reckoning of, I don’t think that I can support him, and if he supports conservative politics, I should probably take a good hard look at those as well,” Williamson said. “My political shift made it easier to deconstruct my theology.”

Williamson had grown up believing that complementarianism (the belief men and women complement each other through distinct and separate roles) and purity culture (which demands that women remain sexless virgins until marriage) were divine ordinance. “You’re taught that your body belongs to God, then your dad, then your husband,” she said. “Your dad protects your virginity, then you get married and your dad gives you to your husband, and your body belongs to him.” (Purity culture also assumes men to be lustful and places the responsibility on women to avoid tempting them sexually—an issue spotlighted by the Atlanta mass shooting earlier this month, allegedly carried out by a member of a conservative Baptist church with a “religious mania” who claimed he had been plagued by “sexual addiction.”)