Why Are Freelancers Organizing Against the PRO Act?

“We have to ask ourselves if things are good right now, and if not, why not band together and consider the sources that benefit from us fighting with each other?” says Aja Arnold, a full-time freelancer and member of Democratic Socialists of America’s Freelancers for the PRO Act campaign. Arnold notes that the substance of the PRO Act, which aims to make it easier for workers to form unions, win contracts, and take on-the-job action, is widely popular in a country where worker power has long been under attack by employers. Employers’ associations and allied elected officials need allies who can provide less obviously self-interested reasons for opposing the bill. Freelance writers, some of whom enjoy prominent platforms, make a good partner, which is why we’re seeing the reunification of the AB5 alliance. “This is the one wedge they can find,” says Arnold.



If opponents of the PRO Act intend to weaponize these misconceptions of the bill as a means of preventing its passage, it’s all the more vital to get better information into the hands of white-collar freelancers. Such a brief would necessarily include getting the word out about how the bill’s use of the ABC test differs from that of current employment laws, as well as how it won’t have any effect on the segment of freelancers who operate more like small businesses and would thus be less likely to engage in collective bargaining. But an even bigger undertaking might be necessary: convincing freelancers that a better industry is even possible and that getting there requires the type of collective action protected by the PRO Act.



“It’s obviously not true that there’s no overlap between gig workers for Uber or Doordash and freelance media workers, but I do think there’s a gap there,” says Jillian Steinhauer, a full-time freelancer and FSP member. “Freelancing, especially in a creative or white-color field, encourages people to worry about themselves.” Steinhauer cites her own experience as evidence. “Before I joined FSP, I was more individualistic, but organizing with people has changed my view of what’s possible,” she explains. She’s signed “shitty contracts,” she says, and while a media company would likely be less inclined to offer her better terms simply because she asks them to, working with other freelancers greatly improves her odds. Indeed, FSP has already won several such agreements. As the organization put it in a statement supporting the PRO Act, “It’s scarcity that keeps us locked in place, fighting for the meager pay that defines freelance work, forced to accept the lack of safety net that’s sold to us as ‘independence.’”



It’s no easy task to get anyone, much less people in a field that runs on self-promotion and ruthless competition among workers, to believe in the possibilities of collective action. Many freelancers see themselves as professionals rather than workers. Forging unity for collective action among these workers will thus be particularly tricky. It’s a challenge that’s only more daunting if no one believes in the possibility of winning better working conditions.

