Why Are Freelancers Organizing Against the PRO Act?

The problem is that this isn’t true: The PRO Act is not intended to change the employment status of freelancers, nor will it force companies to do so. But the fact that people like Kristian have taken up against the measure is not necessarily indicative of nefariousness or double-dealing on their part. There is widespread confusion over how the measure would ultimately impact the lives of freelancers, and a world of PRO Act opponents who are only too happy to exploit that confusion to further sow division. The divide-and-conquer tactics of pitting one set of workers against another has always been the go-to strategy of employers facing the strength of an organized workforce. The way the PRO Act debate is playing out among freelancers is a case in point.



Unlike employment laws such as California’s Assembly Bill 5, or AB5, the PRO Act only changes whether freelancers engaged in concerted activity are protected by the National Labor Relations Act—protections that 1099 workers currently lack. The PRO Act uses what is known as the ABC test to determine NLRA protection. Under the test, an individual is assumed to be an employee, and thus covered under the NLRA, unless their work meets three conditions: It is done without the direction or control of an employer; it is performed outside of the usual course of an employer’s business; and it is done by someone who has their own, independent business or trade doing that kind of work. If all three conditions apply, the worker is considered an NLRA-exempt independent contractor. The test’s inclusion in the PRO Act will grant millions more people, from rideshare drivers to construction and warehouse workers to freelance writers, government backing for their collective activities, in keeping with the NLRA’s preamble, which states that it is U.S. policy to “encourage collective bargaining.”



“Under current labor law, freelancers can form unions like ours, but our attempts to organize are not protected—and employers are even able to file legal charges against us for some of the very same activity protected for our W-2 colleagues,” explains the Freelance Solidarity Project. The FSP, a division of the National Writers Union, already organizes freelancers, but it does so without NLRA protections.

