The Essential Worker Strike Wave

Energy was high, and the night air was cold, so people were dancing. The music switched between Anuel AA and Pop Smoke, while Teamsters wearing thick layers—hats, gloves, masks—chanted in call and response. “Just got one question for you: What do you want?” one of the workers at the mic asked. “Yo, what do you want?”

I thought someone said, “Bad Bunny,” but it was: More money.

In the first major work stoppage of 2021, more than 1,400 warehouse workers and drivers represented by Teamsters Local 202 are on strike at the Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx. The strike, now entering its fifth day, is a response to a stalemate in negotiations with the owners of the Hunts Point Produce Market—which takes in more than $2 billion in annual revenue, according to the New York City Economic Development Corporation—over a $1 wage increase and an additional 60 cents in health benefits.

The Hunts Point workers are the very definition of essential: The market, a cooperative of 30 merchants, supplies 60 percent of New York City’s produce, with workers handling and unloading the more than 210 million pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables that pass through the market yearly. These are the workers who keep their city fed.

William Parker, 56, has worked at the market for eight years. “We are here for a wage increase and better health care,” Parker told me. “When my wife needs to go to the hospital, I have to pay out of pocket. That shouldn’t be. We need more.… We are out here working overnight while the city sleeps. We are making sure that you have stuff to put on your table in the morning.”