The Essential Worker Strike Wave

Early in the pandemic, workers at Whole Foods engaged in a sickout as a means to demand safer working conditions, better wages, and increased access to personal protective equipment. These were early, tenuous actions, but the conditions that fueled them haven’t gone anywhere. On Wednesday, four days into the Teamsters strike, the Chicago Teachers Union’s House of Delegates—the governing body for the union representing more than 28,000 teachers, paraprofessionals, clinicians, and support staff—voted on a strike authorization, with 48 hours for rank-and-file members to approve the measure. Earlier this month, a federal judge blocked the strike threat—issued in December over a lack of Covid protections—of one of the main unions of the Omaha-based railroad company Union Pacific. “If you have the encouragement, and tools to get together with more and more co-workers to say, ‘Fuck you, we are not cogs,’ there you will find new organizing, more collective action, and more strikes,” Patrick Burke, an organizer with United Auto Workers Local 2322 in Massachusetts, told me.

But where that militancy builds, the forces of capital are there to meet it. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, cops in riot gear broke the Teamsters’ picket line, arresting six members. In a video posted by Teamsters Joint Council 16, strikers raise their hands and shout: “Hands up, don’t shoot.” In another video, a police recording booms, Robocop-meets-Alexa-style: “You are ordered to leave the roadway and use the available sidewalk. If you do so voluntarily, no charges will be placed against you.” (The six strikers were issued summonses for disorderly conduct and were subsequently released.)

“It is outrageous that after being called essential heroes for months, several of our members were arrested while peacefully protesting for a raise today,” Kane said in a statement. “These are the essential workers who went to work every day through the worst of the pandemic to feed New York. All they are asking for is a dollar-an-hour raise so they can feed their families, too. The fact that they were arrested on Martin Luther King Day reminds us what side of history we are on.”

The workers of Local 202 earn between $18 and $21 an hour, which comes out to a base annual salary of $40,000. According to MIT’s Living Wage calculator, a crude but useful metric of what it takes to get by in a given place, a living wage for a parent raising one kid in New York City is just over $32. For two kids, it’s $42.