Don’t Fall for the Carbon Tax Trap

Debating what sorts of tax policy are ideal and politically feasible, though, begs the question of whether Democrats actually need to raise taxes to fund a climate bill in the first place. The GOP rarely bothers to specify how it wants to pay for new fighter jets or tax cuts for the wealthy. As economist Stephanie Kelton describes in a recent interview, “State and local governments need tax revenue to operate. The federal government does not. To have a fruitful discussion about federal tax policy, the word ‘revenue’ should never come up.”

The U.S. dollar is not a scarce resource. The time we have left to take on the climate crisis very much is. If the Biden administration does feel the ill-advised need to show how it’ll pay for new spending, it should leave carbon taxes out of that equation. Where they have managed to pass, carbon prices haven’t done a great job of reducing emissions. In the U.S., the modest help that carbon pricing might lend to nudging certain polluting activities out of the system doesn’t outweigh their miserable, nearly 30-year-old track record in politics here, where the seemingly elegant, one-size-fits-all solution to global warming reliably results in ugly political stalemates. Lawmakers’ and wonks’ fascination with the supposed efficiency of carbon taxes dates back to a time when a generation scarred by Watergate saw markets—not governments—as the ideal way to deliver New Deal ends through neoliberal means. Like deficit hawkishness, that thinking looks increasingly like a relic: Even Joe Biden has now come around to the idea that state investment and regulations are needed to deal with the climate crisis, not just market tweaks. That’s long been the case in parts of the world moving faster on climate than the U.S., where carbon pricing is now seen not as a silver bullet for climate policy—as it’s often framed here—so much as complementary to industrial policy and state planning.

In the U.S., the specter of carbon pricing has helped politicians ward off more serious policy. It’s not a coincidence that—as green infrastructure and new pollution rules loom—the American Petroleum Institute has now followed the lead of its oil and gas company members in officially backing the idea of a carbon price; ExxonMobil did the same thing as cap-and-trade was being debated over a decade ago. What the Washington Post editorial board sees as a “broad private-sector front” in the API’s apparent support for climate policy is a red herring. As was learned in 2009 with the cap-and-trade bill, corporations are more than capable of expressing theoretical support for a climate policy while working behind the scenes to sabotage it.