Republicans Know They’re Losing the Filibuster Fight

Glacially and fitfully, the filibuster debate is continuing to move in the right direction. In an interview that aired Tuesday night, President Joe Biden said for the very first time that he’d be open to reforming it, echoing recent comments by West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who’s been one of the filibuster’s strongest defenders. “I don’t think that you have to eliminate the filibuster,” Biden told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “You have to do it what it used to be when I first got to the Senate back in the old days. You had to stand up and command the floor, you had to keep talking.”

This is precisely the change that Manchin has said he could potentially accept. In fact, it seems to be just about the only change to which Manchin is open. Quizzed Wednesday by reporters on ideas like lowering the Senate’s cloture threshold from 60 votes, or exempting certain bills from filibusters, Manchin rejected all the alternatives. He’s for a 60-vote threshold and a talking filibuster and nothing less. If that holds, Senate Republicans have little to fear from the reform drive—a united caucus can collaborate to sustain even a talking filibuster indefinitely.

That said, the fact that political realities have brought Manchin and Biden to this point suggests that they could be pulled even further if Biden’s agenda starts getting gummed up. And that prospect has spooked moderate Republicans in the Senate enough that they’ve joined yet another probably doomed effort to prove that bipartisanship on major legislation is still possible—not a gang of six, eight, or even fourteen, but a grand Group of 20, which includes enough Republicans to garner 60 votes on a bill. “The so-called G-20 hopes to develop bipartisan approaches to issues like the minimum wage, immigration and infrastructure, in the process providing a compelling argument against axing the filibuster,” Politico reported Thursday. “If it can produce results.”