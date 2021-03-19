Republicans Know They’re Losing the Filibuster Fight

That said, the fact that political realities have brought Manchin and Biden to this point suggests that they could be pulled even further if Biden’s agenda starts getting gummed up. And that prospect has spooked moderate Republicans in the Senate enough that they’ve joined yet another probably doomed effort to prove that bipartisanship on major legislation is still possible—not a gang of six, eight, or even 14, but a grand Group of 20, which includes enough Republicans to garner 60 votes on a bill. “The so-called G-20 hopes to develop bipartisan approaches to issues like the minimum wage, immigration and infrastructure, in the process providing a compelling argument against axing the filibuster,” Politico reported Thursday. “If it can produce results.”

This is the “good cop” half of the right’s strategy. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of course, is the “bad cop.” In his latest speech warning Democrats on Tuesday, he reiterated his promise to bring the Senate to a complete halt if they go nuclear and offered a vision of what Republicans might accomplish without the filibuster should they regain Congress and the presidency. “We’d strengthen America with all kinds of conservative policies with zero input from the other side,” he said. “Nationwide right-to-work for working Americans. Defunding Planned Parenthood and sanctuary cities on day one. A whole new era of domestic energy production. Sweeping new protections for conscience and the right to life of the unborn.”

To the extent the right has a federal legislative agenda, it’s largely a hallucinatory one.

Read a certain way, McConnell’s remarks amount to a remarkable and consequential admission: Kill the filibuster, he claims, and Republicans will pass policies they regularly promise to their voters but that they evidently have no real plans to pass if the filibuster stays. To the extent the right has a federal legislative agenda, it’s largely a hallucinatory one. And McConnell’s ambivalence about making it real is sensible. The policies he’s outlined are largely redundant to the policy status quo conservatives and moderates have shaped over the last 40 years—can you imagine what it would be like if it were difficult to unionize?—and highly unpopular. This is why Republicans have narrowed their focus to courts, cuts, and culture—filling posts voters haven’t heard of with conservative justices, slashing tax rates, and spending the rest of their time babbling about how Democrats want to cancel Hop on Pop. It remains dubious as a strategy for winning over the broad electorate, but we’re confronting the filibuster in the first place because Republicans’ power in the American political system doesn’t depend on them doing so.