Living Through Detroit’s Perpetual Housing Crisis

My family moved to Detroit in 1998, when I was seven years old, and to the house where we live now on the west side of the city in 2005. Since then, the house to our right has seen a rotating cast of occupants. The house is identical to ours. It’s a single-family home with two floors, five bedrooms, and two bathrooms. There’s a large window facing the street from the living room, and the top seems to be made to look like several mountain peaks. When I was young, before I had any real knowledge of the racism and poverty that had created its own map of the city, I just knew that every few years our neighbors would move out and new ones would come in.

One year, it was a mother, an aunt, and four daughters. Sometimes boyfriends were snuck in through the side door, but I don’t recall ever seeing a man there for more than a visit with this house of women. The mother was funny and personable, at least toward me. She would sit on the porch and joke that she was proud of my journey through college because it would make me an educated man—perfect for one of her daughters. I saw the U-haul trucks coming in the days when they were leaving, but I wasn’t there when they left for the last time.

A family of four came next: a mother, father, and two children, a girl and a boy. I barely saw the mother and the kids since their schedules clashed with mine—they left for school and work much earlier than I would leave for my classes, and I came back late, when they were already inside for the day—but at night I could hear them from their house, talking about the shows they were watching, or the mother yelling at the children to settle down.