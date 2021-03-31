Biden Is Too Worried About the Deficit, Not Worried Enough About Climate Change

While there are more legislative agendas yet to be released, right now it’s hard to escape a troubling conclusion: The administration’s much-hyped infrastructure plan—touted as the vehicle to pass climate policy through this Congress—reads as though it was designed to please deficit hawks more than climate hawks, with some off-topic saber-rattling at China thrown in.

The Biden administration plans to invest each year roughly four times the amount of money consumers spent on children’s toys last year to tackle what it frequently refers to as an existential crisis.

To put the amounts announced Wednesday into perspective, the $787 billion Obama-era American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 spent $90 billion on a range of clean energy programs. Biden’s American Jobs Plan, which emerges over a decade later, during which the world has learned much, much more about how urgent the climate crisis actually is, would spend roughly $125 billion on a range of clean energy programs each year for eight years. American budget numbers are big, so let’s put it another way: As one climate analyst pointed out recently, Americans spent $32.6 billion on children’s toys in 2020. The Biden administration plans to invest each year roughly four times the amount of money consumers spent on children’s toys last year to tackle what it frequently refers to as an existential crisis.

That’s not to say there isn’t a lot to like, within and beyond clean energy priorities: The plan’s $500 billion of investments in clean energy and research and development would be the most ambitious in U.S. history. Funding through the Rural Utilities Service could allow rural electric cooperatives to shutter coal plants ahead of schedule, and there’s fairly modest funding ($16 billion) for union workers to start plugging the country’s estimated 3 million orphaned and abandoned wells—a subject that doesn’t get anywhere near enough attention as oil companies ditch unprofitable projects and leave the government with the mess and the bill. The plan calls on Congress to pass the PRO Act, a sweeping labor law reform that has been a major priority for both organized labor and many climate groups eager to ensure workers in a green economy have the right to organize. Among the biggest line-items is a $400 billion investment in care work, a sizable source of low-carbon jobs, and a sector whose workers would benefit considerably from beefed-up labor protections. As part of an ambitious R&D build-out, there’s a line item for $35 billion of research into hard-to-decarbonize sectors like steel and cement, for which there currently aren’t scalable climate-friendly alternatives. Forty percent of the overall “benefits” from investments are slated to flow to communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis, though the definitions for what a benefit is and who qualifies for them remain to be seen.