Biden Is Too Worried About the Deficit, Not Worried Enough About Climate Change

To meet the emissions targets outlined in the Paris Agreement, experts estimate, the United States government will need to spend at least $1 trillion annually, or between 3 to 5 percent of GDP, for a decade. President Biden’s infrastructure plan, unveiled Wednesday amid much fanfare about its climate commitments, doesn’t come close.

The American Jobs Plan includes many good things, from money for clean energy and getting rid of lead pipes to strong labor protections, along with the usual suspects like bridges and roads. But it intends to spend roughly 1 percent of GDP per year, with much of that devoted to things that will have marginal or potentially even negative impacts on the climate considering the amount of carbon-intensive materials involved in more traditional infrastructure projects and growth. In a nod to recurring fears about a ballooning federal deficit, the administration also intends to pay for the entire $2.3 trillion first half of the package presented today, to be doled out over 8 years, with corporate tax hikes over 15 years. As Biden boasted in his speech announcing the plan in Pittsburgh, it “reduces the federal debt over the long haul.”

While there are more legislative agendas yet to be released, right now it’s hard to escape a troubling conclusion: The administration’s much-hyped infrastructure plan—touted as the vehicle to pass climate policy through this Congress—reads as though it was designed to please deficit hawks more than climate hawks, with some off-topic saber-rattling at China thrown in.