The Weird Comfort of Getting Vaccinated at an Abandoned JC Penney

In 1988, historian John C. Burnham insisted that we should be measuring a disaster’s significance by examining its social effects. Aside from the deaths and physical destruction, he wrote, “natural disasters often have the accidental effect of revealing the makeup of the social fabric as people reacted under extreme stress.” Or as Jones put it a month into the Covid-19 pandemic, “Epidemics provide a sampling device for social analysis. They reveal what really matters to a population and whom they truly value.”

So what does it mean that this historic vaccine drive is being housed in spaces of abandonment and neglect? “It says a lot about the pandemic itself,” Mooney said, and about how far it pushed our healthcare system’s capacity for conducting medicine normally. It also reminds us of how possible it would be, with enough will, to repurpose geographic and architectural surplus into accessible healthcare clinics or shelter for the unhoused. “I think it’s innovative. Some of those spaces and places are hideously underused,” Mooney said.

For us, the physical spaces ravaged by Covid-19 are intact but hollowed.

Early on in the pandemic, I couldn’t stop poring over ghostly photo slideshows capturing the world’s busiest places drained of humanity. In the stories of people who got vaccinated in these improbable sites, I discovered the reverse: people are now publicly offering up their individual bodies for our collective health (okay, for their own benefit as well), and doing so in places we had previously abandoned both psychically and physically.

After a war or a natural disaster, there are ruins to sift through, reimagine, and reconstruct. But for us, the physical spaces ravaged by Covid-19 are intact but hollowed. Somehow, restoring the shell of a before-times place by transforming it into a hope-filled vaccine hub feels restorative in and of itself. When someone passes through, they receive not only a potentially life-saving drug but a soothing of the psychic distortion wreaked by the last year.