Are Climate Progressives Organized Enough to Force Biden’s Hand?

The GNDN is now in the process of expanding its modest staff, including with a skeleton crew of less than half a dozen field organizers tasked with supporting state-level work. For now they’re focused on an initial list of 20 states, where there’s a mix of existing coalitions and new formations. The network hopes to be backing operations in 33 states by the end of the year. Their first coordinated action will be through what’s called a “Recovery Recess,” when state coalitions will participate in a week of demonstrations in key Congressional districts around the spring recess kicking off this week, aimed at recruiting co-sponsors to the THRIVE Act beyond its initial 10 lead co-sponsors in the House and Senate. The extent to which the funds being dispersed by GNDN will be spent on pushing for its federal policy priorities beyond that week is up to some interpretation. “We recognize the value of resourcing strong community organizers across the US. The majority of funds go to existing groups in the states,” Ing told me. “There’s a lot of autonomy for groups to organize as they see fit in their communities, with the understanding that we need federal action. We need massive non-violent direct action everywhere. We need state and local legislation. We need to engage in elections. We want to help support all of that.”

While the THRIVE Act is a sort of historical high-water mark for progressive groups getting on the same page, there’s also a hunger on and around Capitol Hill for further and more pointed coordination. A letter signed by several dozen organizations set to be released before Biden’s speech on Wednesday calls for $16 trillion of green infrastructure investments over 4 years, with at least half of that designated for marginalized communities disproportionately affected by both fossil fuels and climate change. Offices of the Congresspeople known as “the Squad” have mostly not been heavily engaged in the THRIVE process, and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s office confirmed that they’re not involved at this point after having signed on to the resolution last year. Ocasio-Cortez’s office plans to re-introduce the Green New Deal resolution with new co-sponsors and supporting organizations. Along with Representative Andy Levin and Senator Elizabeth Warren, Ocasio-Cortez also recently announced a $500 billion plan to electrify public transit. Her office has championed a $172 billion Green New Deal for public housing alongside Bernie Sanders in the Senate, as well.

Representative Jamaal Bowman—a former principal and co-sponsor of the THRIVE Act—has in recent weeks released legislation for a $1.2 trillion plan to retrofit public schools to run on renewable energy, hire more teachers and support staff. “We’ll start with the highest-need schools, those that have suffered from decades of disinvestment. We will be turning this vision into legislation, and very much want it to be part of the conversation on the next stimulus package,” Bowman said over email. Having released a Care for All Agenda as a resolution earlier this month, he’s also hoping to expand the conversation on climate-smart infrastructure to include more than renewable energy build-outs and traditional hard-hat jobs.

Behind the scenes, staffers in left of center offices have been working to organize support behind a package of new and existing bills that could pose a counterweight to the CLEAN Future Act and other establishment proposals by calling for actual limits on fossil fuels, as well as setting more ambitious 2030 emissions targets. A call last Wednesday featured 20 Congressional staffers—including from the offices of Representatives Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush and Senator Jeff Merkley—as well as around 30 organizations, Oil Change International Senior Campaigner Collin Rees, who joined the call, told me. “It’s exciting to see progressives in Congress recognizing the need to confront fossil fuel expansion, which will be critical to meet the Biden administration’s goals on environmental and climate justice,” he said.