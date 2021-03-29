Are Climate Progressives Organized Enough to Force Biden’s Hand?

Much of the GNDN’s considerable funding is devoted to its “50-state strategy,” which aims over the long term to build out state and local coalitions similar to the one at the national level as part of an effort that can extend beyond upcoming reconciliation fights, and to support climate legislation down the line. It’s modeled in broad strokes on Health Care for America Now, or HCAN, which mobilized both in congressional districts and in D.C. behind passing the Affordable Care Act in Obama’s first term. It’s also an attempt to correct for the U.S. Climate Action Partnership’s insider-only strategy of building support among big greens, lawmakers, and business. HCAN, by contrast, in uniting behind a call for a public option, “allowed people to push for the health care bill without feeling like they were selling out,” said political sociologist Theda Skocpol.



Climate advocates looking to pass cap and trade in the Obama era structured their policy agenda in large part to suit polluters, hoping their backing would be a gateway to Republican support. In the process, they spurned more progressive groups that could have ramped up pressure on lawmakers to stay the course, preferring big ad buys to the more decentralized district-by-district advocacy for federal policy undertaken by HCAN. When pressure from the right ramped up and already thin GOP support dropped off, there weren’t many people beyond Capitol Hill willing to keep up the fight.



The GNDN is now in the process of expanding its modest staff, including with a skeleton crew of less than half a dozen field organizers tasked with supporting state-level work. For now, they’re focused on an initial list of 20 states, where there’s a mix of existing coalitions and new formations. The network hopes to be backing operations in 33 states by the end of the year. Its first coordinated action will be through what’s called a “Recovery Recess,” when state coalitions will participate in a week of demonstrations in key congressional districts around the spring recess kicking off this week, aimed at recruiting co-sponsors to the THRIVE Act beyond its initial 10 lead co-sponsors in the House and Senate. The extent to which the funds being dispersed by GNDN will be spent on pushing for its federal policy priorities beyond that week is up to some interpretation. “We recognize the value of resourcing strong community organizers across the U.S. The majority of funds go to existing groups in the states,” Ing told me. “There’s a lot of autonomy for groups to organize as they see fit in their communities, with the understanding that we need federal action. We need massive nonviolent direct action everywhere. We need state and local legislation. We need to engage in elections. We want to help support all of that.”