One of the Biggest Villains in the Local News Crisis Might Finally Lose

Tribune Publishing is swinging between the two models that have dominated the media in recent years—cost-slashing private equity firms and mercurial billionaires who promise to act as stewards. The damage done by the former is well known at this point. Hedge funds and the like have little interest in building sustainable local news outfits and are famous for underinvesting in digital products. They are interested in maximizing their return in the short term. These acquisitions are based on the idea that local news institutions are dinosaurs, about to go extinct; they are acquired by funds with the intention of extracting as much profit as possible before they go under completely.



The very rich guy model is more attractive, though that isn’t necessarily saying much. The best-case scenario has been epitomized by The Washington Post under Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. It has been faddish in recent years to suggest the Bezos model as the solution to any cash-strapped local news outfit of reasonable size and prestige. But it’s still not clear just how applicable this model is. Bezos has been very up-front about his unwillingness to run the Post at a loss—it has been profitable since 2016—and the newspaper benefits enormously from its status as a true national outlet. A local or regional newspaper faces much more difficult odds and is, by definition, competing for a much smaller pool of potential readers and subscribers.



Bezos is also literally the richest person alive. He acquired the Post for $250 million, which is basically a rounding error when compared to his net worth. (It is also worth underlining the fact that it is almost certainly not an accident that Bezos decided to plant his flag in Washington, D.C., given the importance of federal policy to Amazon.)

