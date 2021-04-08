Republicans Are Too Subservient to Corporate America to Wage War on “Woke Capitalism”

The phrase “woke capitalism” was coined by New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, who described it in 2018 as “a certain kind of virtue-signaling on progressive social causes” undertaken by C-suite big shots to “blunt efforts to tax or regulate our new monopolies too heavily.” That’s about right. Granted, woke capitalism also reflects the mindset on social issues of the college-educated urbanites who tend to work at major corporations. You won’t find a lot of born-again Christians working at Google or General Motors. But Douthat sees it mainly as a feint to appease Democrats whenever they take power in Washington, as they did this past January. I would add that it’s also a manifestation of corporations’ natural inclination to avoid risk—and that the extremism of today’s GOP scares them out of their wits.

Over the past three decades, corporate virtue signaling tended to succeed with a Democratic Party that was loath to challenge corporate power too aggressively and eager to solicit corporations’ financial support. Those imperatives haven’t disappeared, but the Democrats are now pushing a somewhat more left agenda on issues that affect corporations’ bottom lines. President Joe Biden wants to hike the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent; he wants to eliminate the “right-to-work” option wherein certain states allow workers in union shops to avoid paying union fees to cover their share of collective bargaining; and he may soon commit the United States to lowering greenhouse gases 50 percent by 2030.

McConnell is telling corporate America, in effect: Look who you’re dealing with. Gestures like Major League Baseball moving the All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver to protest Georgia’s new ballot law won’t appease today’s Democrats. He may be right. (Let’s hope he is!) But McConnell’s threat that the business lobby will suffer “serious consequences” from Republicans for trying to appease Democrats isn’t credible, and the business lobby knows it.