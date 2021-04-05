Delta and Coca-Cola Won’t Save Voting Rights in Georgia

As my colleague Osita Nwanevu wrote earlier this year, the RSLC was promoting voter suppression initiatives around the country well before Georgia’s new law was passed. The organization’s work also informed the campaign to allege massive voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, despite all evidence pointing to a sound election. America’s corporations have been subsidizing these anti-democratic policies to the tune of tens of millions of dollars per year. “A decision was made 10 or 11 years ago that the future of the Republican Party would rest upon delegitimizing or undermining the votes of its opponents,” wrote Nwanevu. “A plan was made; corporations financed it.” It is only now that the civically destructive consequences of their actions have become so plain that some companies are indulging in an exculpatory “oops!”

We’re left then with a peculiar form of oligarchy, where companies simulate genuine public concern—after bad laws are passed—while continuing to fund some of the very politicians pushing destructive policies. When these monetary relationships are discovered, companies either promise to do better or to alter policy to be more in line with their values, but invariably, it seems, the money continues to flow, if not directly to politicians’ coffers, then to PACs and other organizations allied with them. (Facebook gave money to the RSLC after the company emerged, like a fasting tech executive, from a self-imposed 90-day pause on political donations.) At their most crudely pragmatic, companies justify these donations by saying that as long as others are doing the same, they have to donate to right-wing politicians as well. It’s practically their duty to shareholders.

These are indeed systemic issues, and perhaps there’s no such thing as ethical corporate activism under our pay-to-play form of hypercapitalist democracy. But as surely as the right is combusting over a few fig-leaf gestures of progressive solidarity, liberals can’t get complacent by deputizing CEOs as their political representatives. Eventually, the furor over the Georgia law will fade in these circles, and big business will continue subsidizing representatives’ worst inclinations. Delta will return to its regular course of business: conducting billions in unnecessary stock buybacks before seeking a bailout and pressuring workers to take unpaid leave to trim budget gaps. If these unfeeling profit-driven vehicles, relentlessly working toward the enrichment of an unaccountable executive and shareholder class, are the face of woke corporatism, then the Republican Party has little to fear. Soon the two forces will find themselves on the same side once again, where they’ve thrived together for years.