Delta and Coca-Cola Won’t Save Voting Rights in Georgia

But reliable they aren’t. Boycotts and pressure campaigns are legitimate political tactics, but they tend to be watered down when filtered through the optics-focused lens of a big firm’s public relations apparatus. Witness, for example, Apple CEO Tim Cook’s statement to Axios, which ostensibly criticizes the Georgia law without ever naming the actual state, the political party that passed the law, or problems with the law itself. Instead, it ends with the insipid note that Apple “support[s] efforts to ensure that our democracy’s future is more hopeful and inclusive than its past.” (Apple claims that as a company it doesn’t donate to individual politicians or parties, nor does it maintain a PAC. According to the site OpenSecrets.org, however, Apple made three political donations in 2020: $1,280 to the Republican National Committee, $240 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and $3 to a Democratic entity called DNC Services Corp. It did not respond to a request for comment by publish time.)

Speaking on CNBC this week, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who owes his position in part to shady electioneering and voter suppression, said that companies were caving to activists. He specifically called out Delta, saying, “They did not express any reservations about the final product of this bill. It wasn’t until a couple of days after we signed it—after the political pressure—that Ed Bastian is now putting out a statement.”

Although it’s hard to consider him a trustworthy source, Kemp’s comments are unintentionally revealing, indicating a close relationship between big business and the state’s politicians—a relationship that’s only now been sundered by Georgia’s biggest employer taking a P.R.-friendly, late-in-the-day political stand. Press coverage in the Times and elsewhere has painted Delta’s decision as the risky result of tortured deliberation, but the move is both popular and likely to redound to its political and commercial advantage. To say that companies are setting aside monetary concerns in favor of principle, one would have to find any material consequences they’ve actually suffered. So far, the only damage seems to be an attempt by Georgia Republicans to eliminate a tax break for Delta—a loss, but one that the company can undoubtedly handle. (Nor was there much of a sense, before this week, that companies like Delta and Apple cared about voting rights at all. Collectively, America’s wealthiest corporations have given millions to politicians supporting further voting restrictions.)