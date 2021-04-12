Burning Pig Poop Fumes Doesn’t Solve Anything

In theory, therefore, Regan is one of the best-prepared EPA chiefs in history to make the agency more aware of environmental justice issues. But, as environmentalists in North Carolina pointed out following his EPA nomination, it’s also true that Regan’s appointment to the EPA was met with glowing praise by the National Pork Producers Council, who found that while leading the DEQ, Regan had an “open door” for the industry. Although he cracked down on leaking lagoons, as E&E News reported in December, he did little to block permits for farms with outdated manure management systems like those that still litter Sampson and Duplin counties. While hog farmers learned not to act as recklessly during his tenure, the lagoon and sprayfield systems at the center of the industry’s environmental issues emerged largely unchanged. And now, Smithfield is able to move full-steam ahead with its plans to carve out more lagoons, so it can pump more biofuel in Duke and Dominion pipelines.

As for Vilsack, it’s been clear for years that the former Obama-era USDA secretary isn’t interested in seriously reforming American agriculture. In the Obama years, Vilsack’s department made millions available in grants for farms looking to introduce anaerobic digesters. In his Senate confirmation hearings in February, Vilsack repeatedly issued his vote of confidence in biofuels as a form of clean energy that the federal government should encourage the agriculture industry to undertake. That’s consistent with his prior ties to Iowa, where both hog and corn producers are looking to capitalize on biofuels. He’s since doubled down on this stance, commenting at a recent conference that he expects biofuels to be an integral part of extending the lifespan of combustion-engine automobiles through the coming decades.

As with natural gas produced by fracking, the idea that biofuels can be produced without causing very real harm to marginalized communities is one that should have been laughed off the stage years ago. Instead, as the modern agriculture industry looks to the future, it has, much like its gas and oil counterparts, determined that the best route forward is the short-term plan that nets it the most cash and federal grants possible. Regan’s past actions do leave the door open for his EPA to more stringently regulate how hog farms and others manage their waste. But if governmental agencies across the board continue enabling and encouraging the nation’s reliance on natural gas, then the spot we’ll be in five decades from now will feel eerily similar to both the past and our current moment: with a select few corporations reaping all the benefits, and Black, Native, and Latinx communities paying for the marginal gains with literal years off their lives.