Burning Pig Poop Fumes Doesn’t Solve Anything

Last week, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality officially approved the installation of biogas digesters at four Smithfield-owned hog waste lagoons in the Sampson and Duplin counties. The digesters, which capture fecal fumes to be converted to natural gas, are the result of a partnership between Smithfield and Dominion Energy, one of the partners behind the failed Atlantic Coast Pipeline. The digesters are part of what’s officially known as the Align RNG (renewable natural gas) Project; colloquially, the Grady Road Project. Environmentalists mostly hate them. To critics, the Grady Road Project shows that even as issues of emissions and environmental justice have taken center stage in recent years, companies like Smithfield, the nation’s leading pork producer, have only fortified their position in the region, staving off meaningful reform with the help of state agencies—and, as fate would have it, a couple of Biden Cabinet members.

In the coming decade, Smithfield plans to cover 90 percent of its hog waste lagoons with these anaerobic digesters. The digesters capture the methane, which in the Grady Road Project’s case will then be transported via a new Dominion pipeline to an off-site facility, where it will be converted to natural gas and then used in Dominion’s existing pipeline infrastructure. Duke Energy has already enacted similar plans in the region. The digesters—and biofuels more broadly—are a key part of an attempt by the agriculture and gas industries to cash in on the current push for short-term energy solutions. The mass production of pork results in an ungodly amount of feces and methane emissions; the companies want to channel the methane into another income stream. But while the anaerobic technology does help extract more value from the enterprise, ultimately it still releases greenhouse gas into the air, and it doesn’t solve any of the local pollution problems caused by the hog farms. As usual, marginalized communities in the area are facing a double team of state regulators and private interests.

Duke, Dominion, and Smithfield are all predictably bullish on the potential of biogas and have spent the past few years talking it up to anyone who will listen. They don’t talk as much about what these hog farms do with the leftover feces. As Blakely Hildebrand, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, told North Carolina Health News in 2019, “Biogas technology that doesn’t address water pollution and public health issues associated with industrial-scale hog production is not a complete solution.”