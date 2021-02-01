American Agriculture Is Broken, and Tom Vilsack Is Not the Man to Fix It

Vilsack climbed the ranks in Iowa politics, going from Mount Pleasant mayor to state senator to governor to presidential hopeful. He finally settled on the USDA position. At least for his first run at it, though, he didn’t seem too enthusiastic about the job. In late 2015, Vilsack reportedly walked into the Oval Office and asked Obama if he could resign because he felt that the administration and private sector were too disconnected from the actual needs of rural communities and because “there are days when I have literally nothing to do,” he told The Washington Post. (At least a half-dozen times throughout the piece, Vilsack, speaking on the record, lamented holding this tax-dollar-funded job that most Americans would probably envy.)



Criticism of Vilsack in the run-up to his confirmation is grounded in three fair critiques.

Criticism of Vilsack in the run-up to his confirmation is grounded in three fair critiques. The first concerns his career choice the moment he and the rest of the Obama administration left the White House. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Vilsack made just shy of a million dollars as an executive vice president at Dairy Management Inc., a position he had lined up within a month of Obama’s departure from the White House. Joining the nonprofit—which is in part funded by mandatory fees that dairy farmers are required to pay, even if their farms operate at a loss—was a questionable move at the time. In 2017, the Sentinel revealed that Dairy Management executives were raking in $8 million in farmer-funded salary while 1,600 dairy farms were forced out of business. But, again, loads of cash can change one’s perspective.

The Biden administration already has plenty of practice downplaying recent private sector work by Cabinet officials. It brushed off backlash to BlackRock alum Brian Deese’s appointment to head the National Economic Council, for instance. And last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked by a reporter whether Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would recuse herself from future investigations into the GameStop stock situation because one of the hedge funds embroiled in the short squeeze paid her $810,000 in 2019 and 2020 for giving three talks to the company. Psaki brushed those concerns away, saying, “It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone she was paid to give her perspective and advice before she came into office.” Expect a similar response when the questions come for Vilsack.