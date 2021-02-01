American Agriculture Is Broken, and Tom Vilsack Is Not the Man to Fix It

Fudge was tapped instead to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the ag job went to Vilsack, who very publicly failed in his first stint as agriculture secretary to address the department’s culture of marginalization. (This includes Vilsack’s wrongful termination of Shirley Sherrod after he was duped by an edited Breitbart video.) The Washington Post noted in a recent reflection on Vilsack’s unfulfilled promises to Black farmers that he closed his tenure in 2016 with an email calling for “a new era of civil rights” at the USDA, making claims of a renaissance for Black farmers that were almost all proved to be either misleading or false, in reporting from outlets like The Counter. He has since signaled contrition for his shortcomings, but it’s unclear how far he’ll be willing to go to confront the issue: In a videoconference with civil rights leaders and Black farmers’ advocates, the Post reported that Vilsack stopped short of endorsing the Justice for Black Farmers Act, which would provide Black farmers land and create a USDA civil rights oversight board.

The third, and most unwieldy, existential issue that Vilsack’s nomination presents involves the USDA’s role in encouraging the industries under its purview to address climate change proactively. As with the agency’s baked-in discriminatory practices, it’s not just difficult to envision Vilsack being some grand deliverer of radical, necessary climate-focused policy—it’s difficult to imagine anyone using the current USDA in such a manner. The USDA is an operation that has long had its priorities dictated by industry leaders. And Big Ag’s leaders, much like Big Oil’s, have chosen for decades to view the issue of climate change mainly through the potential of short-term economic losses. This means they have deployed their sizable lobbying forces to oppose any legislation or policies that will temporarily affect their bottom line.

To take on such industry forces wouldn’t necessarily require a complete outsider—grasping the intricacies of the USDA as well as the needs of the communities and businesses that depend on it is what job recruiters would redundantly call a mandatory requirement. But it takes only a quick glance at the various rundowns of Vilsack’s past to understand that, whether facing the urgent need to forestall further consolidation in the livestock sector, stepping in on algae blooms caused by agrochemical runoff, or breaking with his homegrown devotion to corn ethanol, Vilsack is not exactly going to be an agent of change. Think of him more as an agent of the pre-Trump status quo. Unlike Perdue, Vilsack will hold the line against the worst of Big Ag’s attempts to control federal policy; the problem, though, is that that’s no longer enough.

We shouldn’t wholly count out the possibility of Vilsack cleaning up the anti-climate mess Trump left behind. As Ricardo Salvador, the director of the Food and Environment Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, told InsideClimate News, “The key thing is Vilsack is not Perdue.” And it’s true: Vilsack is not Perdue! As secretary, he built up the USDA’s research wing, which included a sizable investment (roughly 22 percent of the overall research budget) in climate change policies. In the sole interview granted prior to his confirmation hearing, Vilsack told the Storm Lake Times that he believes he will have the power as secretary to use both funds from the pandemic relief bills and the USDA’s Commodity Credit Crop—effectively an agency piggy bank that the Trump administration used to wage its trade war—to tackle climate-related matters.