There’s More to Hunter Biden Than a Laptop

Such repetitions give the owl the air of being selected from a preapproved list of Biden-camp anecdotes. These also include Hunter’s brief romance with his brother’s widow, Hallie; the redemptive love he found with his second wife, Melissa; and the oft-repeated story of his earliest memory, his brother Beau saying, “I love you, I love you, I love you” to him from a neighboring hospital bed after the car crash that killed their mother and sister in 1972. Beautiful Things is titled for a kind of mantra Hunter shared with Beau, who died from brain cancer in 2015. The pair were extremely close, and his death was the point Hunter’s life began to disintegrate.

Fortunately, those scenes of disintegration are what lift Beautiful Things from an even-toned press release line-edited by somebody from the Democratic Party into a pretty interesting minor thriller about homelessness and drug addiction. Biden describes the gun pointed at him in Los Angeles’s Tent City and the weeks he spent at the Chateau Marmont cooking crack cocaine—“I became absurdly good at it—guess that 172 on my LSAT counted for something”—with the charming candor of a very privileged guy who is used to escaping consequences with his sense of humor intact.

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But the best of Beautiful Things lies in the pages Biden spends with Rhea (a pseudonym), an older woman from Washington, D.C., who moved in with him for a number of months and whom he calls “the funniest person I know.” Both addicts, Hunter and Rhea developed into “a deranged, crack-addled version of The Odd Couple,” he writes, “her Felix Unger neatnik habits crashing against my slobbier Oscar Madison tendencies.” She borrowed his favorite belt and cut it in half to fit her tiny body; he spilled vodka on the rug. He went to pick up her prescriptions from CVS, and took her to the emergency room sometimes. They cared for each other.