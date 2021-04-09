There’s More to Hunter Biden Than a Laptop

One night in 2016, during “a crack-fueled, cross-country odyssey” that he recalls in his new memoir Beautiful Things, Hunter Biden saw an owl. He had already totaled one rental car that trip. Suddenly, “an enormous barn owl ... swooped over my windshield, as if dropped straight from the inky night sky.” It flew in his headlights like a guide along the winding mountain road, “like a stunt plane at an air show.” The meaning of this apparition, which he thinks saved his life? “I didn’t know if it was real or a hallucination, but it sure as hell woke me up.”

The owl story is representative of most of Beautiful Things, in that it’s a longer telling of a memory Hunter has already spoken about in public, and imbues the events of his life with a vague sense of magical destiny and a dose of inexplicable charm. Along with anecdotes about Baby Down the Samoan bouncer and the many young women he says robbed him during the downward spiral of his substance abuse, Hunter has been talking about the owl since at least 2017, when he gave a tell-all interview to Adam Entous at the New Yorker. It was that interview that helped Donald Trump accuse Hunter’s father of “corruption by proxy” over Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine.

Such repetitions give the owl the air of being selected from a pre-approved list of Biden-camp anecdotes. These also include Hunter’s brief romance with his brother’s widow, Hallie; the redemptive love he found with his second wife, Melissa; and the oft-repeated story of his earliest memory, his brother Beau saying, “I love you, I love you, I love you” to him from a neighboring hospital bed after the car crash that killed their mother and sister in 1972. Beautiful Things is titled for a kind of mantra Hunter shared with Beau, who died from brain cancer in 2015. The pair were extremely close, and his death was the point Hunter’s life began to disintegrate.