John Boehner Can’t Disown the Rot He Created

It was only at this point that Boehner came to typify the type of RINO that the right had primed its audience to revile, ultimately sparking his decision to resign from Congress in 2015. But for all of Boehner’s latter-day resentments, his legacy by the numbers lined up with his ambitions: The GOP won some $3 trillion in spending cuts during his tenure—a result consistent with his teeming ambitions, fully in line with what he pledged to do with Gingrich back in the 1990s.

Per Boehner’s story, the Trump era only pushed the crazies of his tenure to crazier new heights. He isn’t completely wrong: If the rise of the Tea Party presaged a Republican Party that increasingly depended on unleashing high-test outrage to hold onto power, Trump’s media prowess and his absolute refusal to be shamed made him better at that job than anyone who had come before. Under Trump’s watch, “triggering the libs” became a political strategy in its own right, launching what essentially became a Beltway version of “The Aristocrats,” in which right-wingers clamber with greasy abandon to top one another in a dread game of one-upsmanship to see who might spark the most dramatic liberal meltdown—a dynamic that ultimately contributed toward horrific policies like family separation, as well as the Capitol riot itself.

It is these latter days of Republican extremism that Boehner would prefer to disclaim. But what he fails to mention is that Trump hardly invented these frenzies. It was Boehner’s own wish list of policy prescriptives and political wedges that primed the pump for the Tea Party surge in the first place. And if Boehner is right that Trump and his ilk have less regard for the sacred institutions of government than Boehner himself does, they’ve nonetheless used those institutions to deliver things that Boehner wanted: The Federalist Society stacked judicial benches with dozens of nominees, Republicans loosened business and environmental regulations, they also passed a multibillion-dollar tax cut and piled up administrative burdens that booted millions of people from public insurance programs.

These are the same ambitions that Boehner offered to the “crazies” he now claims to deplore, back when they were driving blowout electoral victories for the Republican Party. The only reason he’s willing to call them out with so much swagger now is that he’s graduated to K Street, where he now aids and abets the cause of influence-peddling for rich and powerful industries, whose bottom lines are soaring higher than they ever could have without the “crazies” putting so many Republicans in office. Those crazies have made him very rich, and it serves his interests to pretend they have nothing to do with him.