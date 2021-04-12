John Boehner Can’t Disown the Rot He Created

This narrative is utter baloney. Not only did Boehner himself boost those “crazies” and arguably benefit from their rise, the entire Republican Party did, as well. In fact, whipping up that craziness has since become a key component of the right’s strategy to cobble together a coalition in support of its otherwise unpopular plutocratic agenda—which Boehner consistently upheld throughout his political career, and even now continues to serve from K Street.

Since the 1980s, the Republican Party has acted as little more than a wish-fulfillment vehicle for capital: a project in which Boehner happily enlisted after parlaying his successful business career into state and later national politics. He went on to become a key figure in the Republican resurgence of the 1990s, co-authoring, with Newt Gingrich, the “Contract With America” that set out a cohesive party agenda calling for things like lower taxes, less government spending, pro-business policies, and welfare reform. According to the Center for Public Integrity, throughout his career Boehner voted in line with the Chamber of Commerce 93 percent of the time, versus 5 percent of the time with organized labor. He was also among the biggest recipients of corporate donations in Congress and famously handed out campaign checks to his caucus on the floor of the House, all courtesy of the tobacco industry.

The 1990s and early 2000s were good years for the right, largely marked by the triumph of the very things Boehner and his peers sought to do (and for which the Democrats often joined them, to their discredit): entitlement reform, free trade agreements, the decline of labor and soaring stock markets, and major tax and spending cuts. It’s hard to see how all of this could have been possible without the rise of right-wing media, which could act as the party’s propaganda arm and shore up votes for oligarchy by stoking moral panic over issues like gay marriage—beckoning an earlier breed of “crazies” to the Republican base.