Corporations That Donate to Mitch McConnell Don’t Care About Climate Change

On Tuesday, executives from more than 300 companies—including renewables firms and several gas and electric utilities—released a letter urging the Biden administration to pledge to cut emissions by 50 percent by 2030. “The private sector has purchased renewable energy at record rates and along with countless cities across the country, many have committed themselves to a net zero-emissions future,” the letter stated. “If you raise the bar on our national ambition, we will raise our own ambition to move the U.S. forward on this journey.” Noticeably absent from the list of signatories are fossil fuel producers, who are now coalescing around their own vague net-zero by 2050 goals.

The letter’s organizers, speaking to The New York Times, portrayed it as indicating a “major shift” in how the corporate world approaches climate change. But there are several reasons not to celebrate corporate America’s pivot to climate rescue just yet.



Many of the companies on the list still make generous donations to politicians who are hell-bent on stopping anything called climate policy. WalMart—which, like many companies, gives evenly to Republicans and Democrats—had its political action committee contribute $10,000 this past cycle to the reelection campaign of Steve Scalise, who regularly regurgitates climate denier talking points. Eager to maintain Republican control of the Senate—a situation that makes passing meaningful climate policy virtually impossible—signatory General Electric’s PAC gave $9,000 to Mitch McConnell, $8,500 to David Purdue, and $8,000 to James Inhofe. The list goes on. Microsoft, too, has donated to McConnell despite its widely publicized corporate climate goals.