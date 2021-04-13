Corporations That Donate to Mitch McConnell Don’t Care About Climate Change

Whether a target is in place, then, is basically irrelevant if it’s delivering such meager results. Many of the companies that signed the letter to Biden would have little to lose even if a 2030 target were rigorously enforced by the administration. In fact, the space between top-line goals and substance could be big business for many of the companies signed on to the pledge. Especially with so few specifics about what changes to, say, the power sector should look like, a 2030 target could help greenlight generous amounts of new gas infrastructure that could stay online for decades to come. That would be great news for signatories like gas utility National Grid, or Microsoft, which has a lucrative business providing cloud-computing software for drillers. To give just one example of how targets and subsidies theoretically supporting them could stimulate business without limiting global warming in the slightest: The way they’re currently structured, incentives like the 45Q tax credit—for capturing carbon dioxide—are effectively subsidies for continued drilling via enhanced oil recovery.

That’s not to say such pledges are entirely meaningless. Setting an ambitious target can send a market signal for financial sector interest in green energy, which—especially combined with recent pledges from the European Union—will be a boon to both wind and solar companies as well as asset managers and investment banks, which stand to collect both user fees and returns from a new round of lucrative public-private partnerships for green infrastructure. But if investments in green energy aren’t paired with hard constraints on fossil fuel production, emissions will just keep ballooning alongside a green bubble.

In the grand scheme of things, it’s a good thing that companies now see a profitable upside in going green: There will need to be private sector investment to build up clean energy. The danger is in holding climate action hostage to whether executives can turn a profit off it and having the public sector play second fiddle to companies whose entire goal is to turn a profit—whatever it costs the planet.